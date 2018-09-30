AGSERVE Goomalling principal Greg Baird is breathing a huge sigh of relief after losing a valuable staffer to maternity leave as harvest looms.

The effervescent Greg (well, he was bubbly with Torque last week), extolled the virtues of the newest addition to the dealership, Laura Monaghan.

Laura was introduced to Torque as the new accounts, admin and marketing manager along with handling warranty issues.

A Narrogin ag college graduate, Laura lives with her fly-in, fly-out husband at Jennacubbine and with the kids at school, she is loving the opportunity to work in the dealership.

Greg has similar traits to Torque when it comes to technology, so Laura looks after the web and Facebook and is handy when the iPhone goes on the blink.

And she handles AgServe’s advertising in Farm Weekly.

“It’s a great job and while every day presents new challenges we’ve got great staff and a great community, so it’s a lot of fun,” Laura said.