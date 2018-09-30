 

Laura the Jill of all trades at AgService Goomalling

KEN WILSON
30 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
At the AgServe Goomalling machinery dealership last week. From left, parts manager Ron Dadd, accounts, admin and marketing manager Laura Monaghan and parts interpreter Graham
At the AgServe Goomalling machinery dealership last week. From left, parts manager Ron Dadd, accounts, admin and marketing manager Laura Monaghan and parts interpreter Graham "GT" Taylor.

AGSERVE Goomalling principal Greg Baird is breathing a huge sigh of relief after losing a valuable staffer to maternity leave as harvest looms.

The effervescent Greg (well, he was bubbly with Torque last week), extolled the virtues of the newest addition to the dealership, Laura Monaghan.

Laura was introduced to Torque as the new accounts, admin and marketing manager along with handling warranty issues.

A Narrogin ag college graduate, Laura lives with her fly-in, fly-out husband at Jennacubbine and with the kids at school, she is loving the opportunity to work in the dealership.

Greg has similar traits to Torque when it comes to technology, so Laura looks after the web and Facebook and is handy when the iPhone goes on the blink.

And she handles AgServe’s advertising in Farm Weekly.

“It’s a great job and while every day presents new challenges we’ve got great staff and a great community, so it’s a lot of fun,” Laura said.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables