IT must be the genetic ‘rev head’ in all of us.

That’s the only psychological answer I can up with as to why power dominates conversations and stories, particularly on headers and tractors.

The media is constantly looking to push the “most powerful engine”, “the biggest”, “world-leading”, as if it was the only subject worth mentioning.

And yes, “grunt” is appealing.

A perfect example is New Holland’s CR10.90 combine harvester, boasting a maximum power rating of 480 kilowatts (653 horsepower).

It holds the world record for taking crop off at nearly 100 tonnes an hour.

So it’s an appealing machine for media attention.

But did you know its little brother, the CR8.90, with a maximum power rating of 360kW (490hp), has the same cleaning area as the 10.90 and is just as efficient in big crops, equipped with a 13.6 metre front?

The ability of the 8.90 to handle a 13.6m front is due to tyre size, 800 singles, rated to handle the extra load.

The appeal here for farmers is that you are probably going to leave at least $100,000 in your wallet, going home with an 8.90.

It’s more than a salient point made by Perkins Farm Machinery Centre dealer principal Geoff Perkins, Narrogin.

“The 8.90 is basically the same as the 10.90,” Mr Perkins said.

“The difference is higher horsepower and a bigger grain tank in the 10.90 but there’s a whole lot more to it than just that.”

It’s true that grunt and size of headers are overplayed somewhat in the market place and Mr Perkins’point is that today’s technology has arguably created a more level playing field between so-called class eight and class 10 models.

Mr Perkins will strongly argue that an 8.90 (class eight), will perform as well as any competitive class nine models, with a standard front.

“You’ve also got the option to put on a 45 foot front and there’s enough capacity for the twin rotors and sieves to do the job,” he said.

“It’s got the same cleaning area as the 10.90 and the only restriction is horsepower, for heavy crops.