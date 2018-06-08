WHEN I was a kid on the farm there was always an ‘old girl’.

It was not a term used in any derogatory sense, because mum was mum and nanna was nanna (and heaven help you if you used any other description).

The ‘old girl’ on our farm was a Lanz Bulldog, and the memories that flood back, particularly as a boy helping to start it at 5am with a blowtorch, in the freezing cold, provides me with some understanding of why people collect ‘old girls’.

For retired Katanning farmer Mal Beeck, his first memories were of a Farmall H, a row-crop variant, which was his dad’s first tractor in 1946.

“I remember driving it and towing a 16-run scarifier and a 16-run Shearer combine,” Mal said.

“And it was used to pull a 10 furrow mouldboard plough, which we would use to skim the soil to kill weeds.”

Fast forward to 2018 and last month, he became the proud owner of a Farmall F20, which he bought at the late Tony Pailthorpe’s auction at Benger, along with a Minneapolis 17-30 Type B, steel wheel tractor.

It took his collection to 56 models having started his new “career” as a collector in 1996.

“I came back from school at 18 and by 21 I had taken over the farm, which was called Bellware, west of the town,” Mal said.

“I didn’t really leave it until we sold it this year.

“In the past 10 years I’ve had a bit more time to muck around with restoring a few models and it has become a labour of love for me now.”

About 55 per cent of his collection are tractors manufactured before 1950, with a preference for pre-World War Two models.

As an enthusiastic member of the Katanning Machinery Restoration Group, Mal has 11 of his tractors in a display shed near the Recreation Centre, with the rest of his collection housed in a shed on his son’s Bellbrook property.

And with his enthusiastic wife Viv, he has been busy cataloguing the collection.

“When we totalled up how much Mal had spent it was quite a figure,” she said.

Mal recalls buying his first “collectable’ which he bought in 1996, a Chamberlain Super 90, because he had a “bit of a leaning towards it” as a WA-made tractor.