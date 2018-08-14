YOU still see the smoke before the seeding rigs are primed for action.

It comes from burning stubbles.

But ironically, very few farmers these days will tell you it’s a good practice.

And there is less smoke around, which confirms the thinking of the majority.

Managing stubbles is typically done by cutting low at harvest (beer can height), speed tillering after harvest, or employing wide row spacings when establishing crops.

But four years ago, former farmer and BP Imports director Burke Perry visited Canadian manufacturer Mandako at its Plum Coulee factory in Manitoba, Canada, with a wish list from WA and South Australian farmers.

At that stage Mr Perry was selling the company’s Twister speed tiller and while sales were good, he was constantly being asked by owners about possible modifications or changes.

“Basically owners were finding the machine worked well but what they highlighted reflected how diverse our soils are and the need for more flexibility from the machine to handle different soil conditions,” Mr Perry said.

“I went to Mandako and told the engineers what Australian farmers wanted, including making the machine really strong because farmers transport it around a lot so it had to stand up to those rigours as well as handling tough soil conditions.

“The discs had to be strong, along with the hubs and bearings.”

To Mr Perry’s surprise and delight, the Mandako engineers have delivered, after working with him for the past four years on changing a prototype they built for Australian conditions.

“We’ve been working the prototype in a range of conditions throughout the Wheatbelt and in South Australia and collecting feedback from farmers on ideas and improvements,” he said.

“The result is the Mandako Storm, a three section, two- row frame carrying twin disc hubs and a following cage roller, which effectively replaces the Twister models for the Australian market.

“Disc options includes straight, wavey, ripple or self-sharpening coulters.