 

Manufacturer aims for a bigger mark

KEN WILSON
12 May, 2018 04:00 AM
LAKE Grace Engineering has signalled its intention to grow its market share of the auger market in WA.

The company, which has earned a growing reputation for its quality of manufacture and innovation, has a wide product range, including augers, comb trailers, sheep races, seed and super bins and canopies.

Last year it expanded its 19-year-old business with a contract to build the New South Wales-designed Ajust-A-Bar.

According to company principals Clint and Tracey Earnshaw, the added diversity to the company’s product range will create more of a market presence and also be a useful contributor to annual cash flow.

“We want to fully evaluate the Ajust-A-Bar this season with a view to full commercial production in 2019,” Mr Earnshaw said.

“For this year we want to expand our auger market because we have so many good comments from farmers encouraging us to compete against overseas models.

“I guess our point of difference in the market is that we can custom-make the augers and we build them to last.

“There are not too many people who disagree when somebody says our augers are the best on the market.”

Mr Earnshaw has no doubt the company’s augers are “Rolls Royce”.

All augers are self-propelled with multiple engine choices and with hydraulic lift and “high-tail” lift.

“We purposely have over-size hydraulic lines for reduced pressure and we have hydraulic drive on both front wheels with large laser-cut cogs,” Clint said.

Models most in demand have an average length between 15.2 metres and 18.2m (50-60 feet) and are equipped with 250 millimetre or 275mm (10-11 inch)-diameter barrels.

Heavy flighting is standard with a double flight start.

Output is two tonnes a minute using the 250mm-diameter auger.

“Our chassis strength and stability leads the market and each auger we make is sand-blasted and coated with a two-pack paint application,” Mr Earnshaw said.

But it’s the small features that he considers as the linch-pins to reducing downtime and longevity of the auger.

“We have solid rubber jockey wheels so there’s no more punctures,” he said.

“The rear castors are lockable to stop the barrel swinging into silo legs.

“All pivots points run our Lake Grace Engineering bearing system with oversize shafts.”

For night work, LED flood lights are fitted facing forward and aft and an aluminium cover is provided for the engine, with two convenient fuel tanks.

A standard or custom hopper is available and an optional chemical induction point with screw-on aluminium funnel provides an idea of how augers can be built to customer’s requirements.

Lake Grace Engineering has a hire-and-buy plan with augers available for monthly hire on a 12-month basis at $2000 a month (indicative rate depending on size), after which time a purchase can be made.

“There are tax advantages doing it this way,” Mr Earnshaw said.

“It’s what we do with our seed and super bins, which are available for hire, with the option to buy after two years.

“You get a 100 per cent tax deduction in the first two years and when you buy in the third year, the price is generally under $20,000, which makes it a tax-deductible item.”

According to Mr Earnshaw there are limited spots available for the hire and buy option.

More information: phone 9865 1845 or email adminlge@bigpond.com

FarmWeekly

