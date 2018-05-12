LAKE Grace Engineering has signalled its intention to grow its market share of the auger market in WA.

The company, which has earned a growing reputation for its quality of manufacture and innovation, has a wide product range, including augers, comb trailers, sheep races, seed and super bins and canopies.

Last year it expanded its 19-year-old business with a contract to build the New South Wales-designed Ajust-A-Bar.

According to company principals Clint and Tracey Earnshaw, the added diversity to the company’s product range will create more of a market presence and also be a useful contributor to annual cash flow.

“We want to fully evaluate the Ajust-A-Bar this season with a view to full commercial production in 2019,” Mr Earnshaw said.

“For this year we want to expand our auger market because we have so many good comments from farmers encouraging us to compete against overseas models.

“I guess our point of difference in the market is that we can custom-make the augers and we build them to last.

“There are not too many people who disagree when somebody says our augers are the best on the market.”

Mr Earnshaw has no doubt the company’s augers are “Rolls Royce”.

All augers are self-propelled with multiple engine choices and with hydraulic lift and “high-tail” lift.

“We purposely have over-size hydraulic lines for reduced pressure and we have hydraulic drive on both front wheels with large laser-cut cogs,” Clint said.

Models most in demand have an average length between 15.2 metres and 18.2m (50-60 feet) and are equipped with 250 millimetre or 275mm (10-11 inch)-diameter barrels.

Heavy flighting is standard with a double flight start.

Output is two tonnes a minute using the 250mm-diameter auger.

“Our chassis strength and stability leads the market and each auger we make is sand-blasted and coated with a two-pack paint application,” Mr Earnshaw said.

But it’s the small features that he considers as the linch-pins to reducing downtime and longevity of the auger.