 

Massey Ferguson unveils new SP sprayer

22 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Massey Ferguson's new MF 9130 Plus self-propelled boomsprayer is targeted at entry level self-propelled owners and medium-sized operators.
Massey Ferguson's new MF 9130 Plus self-propelled boomsprayer is targeted at entry level self-propelled owners and medium-sized operators.

MASSEY Ferguson has announced the release of a new self-propelled boomsprayer for Australia and New Zealand.

Designated the MF 9130 Plus, it is targeted to fill demand in the market for an entry level machine that will suit smaller and medium-sized operators.

According to the company its simplicity, strength and value may even tempt some operators to consider it over a large trailing sprayer.

Massey Ferguson has been building the MF 9130 Plus at its manufacturing facility in Canoas, Brazil, for more than six years, where it has enjoyed great success in the South American market.

Massey Ferguson product manager Tim Oldaker said the decision was made to build a machine in Brazil because of the need for a competitively-priced, straight-forward machine that was strong enough to stand-up to the arduous conditions that many South American farmers experienced.

“The MF 9130 Plus definitively hit the mark in Latin America and we’re confident it will do the same in Australia and New Zealand,” Mr Oldaker said.

“We have been putting one of the models to work in local conditions and it has been performing extremely well.

“It has impressed everyone who has spent time behind the wheel or looked it over on display.”

Among the sprayer’s main features is a large capacity Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission with three operating ranges.

The transmission is coupled with Bosch Rexroth variable displacement wheel motors and final drives, providing full-time 4WD with a cross-drive transmission system.

“It has two large capacity 90cc pumps that work together to maintain constant traction,” Mr Oldaker said.

“One pump drives the front left and rear right wheel while the second pump drives the front right and rear left wheel.

“This ensures that if a wheel hits a wet patch and breaks traction or if the weight comes off one wheel in extreme undulations, all the other wheels continue driving to keep the machine moving forward.

“Some competitor machines do not have this feature.”

A unique feature of the MF 9130 Plus is the addition of a DA (double acting) valve to the transmission system.

This allows the sprayer to run normally at reduced engine RPMs.

Mr Oldaker said unlike most hydrostatic machines, the MF 9130’s engine could happily run at 1700-1800 RPM while maintaining full torque for the engine and hydraulic system.

“The obvious benefits are the machine’s excellent fuel efficiency and prolonged life of the sprayer’s hydraulic system,” he said.

The MF 9130 Plus features a AGCO Power six cylinder 157kW (210hp) Tier Three engine; a 365 litre fuel tank; 3000L commodity tank with 240L fresh water flush tank; a 549L/min Hypro stainless steel ‘force field’ main commodity pump; options for a 24 metre (80 feet) or 28m (92ft) boom with fence line nozzles and Norac boom-leveling as standard.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables