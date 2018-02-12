AGCO brand Massey Ferguson has responded to market demand with the launch of an entry-level, self-propelled boomsprayer.

Pitched at small to medium operators, the MF9130 Plus is manufactured in Brazil.

While the rig has been available in South America for about six years, this is the first time it will be made available in Australia.

Massey Ferguson product manager Tim Oldaker said the machine would be well suited to Australian conditions.

“The MF 9130 Plus definitively hit the mark in Latin America and we’re confident it will do the same in Australia and New Zealand,” Mr Oldaker said.

“We have been putting one of the models to work in local conditions and it has been performing extremely well.

“It has impressed everyone who has spent time behind the wheel or looked it over on display.”

Mr Oldaker said the MF9130 was a competitively priced, straight-forward machine that was strong enough to stand up to the arduous conditions that many South American and Australian farmers experienced.

“It has two large capacity 90cc pumps that work together to maintain constant traction,” he said.

“One pump drives the front left and rear right wheel while the second pump drives the front right and rear left wheel.

“This ensures that if a wheel hits a wet patch and breaks traction, or if the weight comes off one wheel in extreme undulations, all the other wheels continue driving to keep the machine moving forward.

“Some competitor machines do not have this feature.”

Mr Oldaker said the 9130 Plus featured a large capacity Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission with three operating ranges.

The transmission is coupled with Bosch Rexroth variable displacement wheel motors and final drives.

Mr Oldaker said the new model was continuous four-wheel-drive and had a proven cross-drive transmission system.

He said a unique feature of the spray rig was the addition of a double acting valve to the transmission system.

The valve allows the sprayer to run at reduced engine revolutions per minute (RPM).

Mr Oldaker said full torque for the engine and hydraulic system could be maintained as low as 1700-1800 RPM.

“The obvious benefits are the machine’s excellent fuel efficiency and prolonged life of the sprayer’s hydraulic system,” he said.

The spray rig is powered by a six cylinder 157 kilowatt (210 horsepower) tier three engine.

Other features include a 3000 litre commodity tank, 240L fresh water flush tank and a 549L-a-minute Hypro stainless steel pump.

Booms are available in 24 or 28 metres (80 foot or 90ft), with section and rate control.