 

Massey joins SP boomsprayer market

SHARON O'KEEFFE
12 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Massey Ferguson has unveiled an entry-level self-propelled boomsprayer for the Australian market.
Massey Ferguson has unveiled an entry-level self-propelled boomsprayer for the Australian market.

AGCO brand Massey Ferguson has responded to market demand with the launch of an entry-level, self-propelled boomsprayer.

Pitched at small to medium operators, the MF9130 Plus is manufactured in Brazil.

While the rig has been available in South America for about six years, this is the first time it will be made available in Australia.

Massey Ferguson product manager Tim Oldaker said the machine would be well suited to Australian conditions.

“The MF 9130 Plus definitively hit the mark in Latin America and we’re confident it will do the same in Australia and New Zealand,” Mr Oldaker said.

“We have been putting one of the models to work in local conditions and it has been performing extremely well.

“It has impressed everyone who has spent time behind the wheel or looked it over on display.”

Mr Oldaker said the MF9130 was a competitively priced, straight-forward machine that was strong enough to stand up to the arduous conditions that many South American and Australian farmers experienced.

“It has two large capacity 90cc pumps that work together to maintain constant traction,” he said.

“One pump drives the front left and rear right wheel while the second pump drives the front right and rear left wheel.

“This ensures that if a wheel hits a wet patch and breaks traction, or if the weight comes off one wheel in extreme undulations, all the other wheels continue driving to keep the machine moving forward.

“Some competitor machines do not have this feature.”

Mr Oldaker said the 9130 Plus featured a large capacity Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic transmission with three operating ranges.

The transmission is coupled with Bosch Rexroth variable displacement wheel motors and final drives.

Mr Oldaker said the new model was continuous four-wheel-drive and had a proven cross-drive transmission system.

He said a unique feature of the spray rig was the addition of a double acting valve to the transmission system.

The valve allows the sprayer to run at reduced engine revolutions per minute (RPM).

Mr Oldaker said full torque for the engine and hydraulic system could be maintained as low as 1700-1800 RPM.

“The obvious benefits are the machine’s excellent fuel efficiency and prolonged life of the sprayer’s hydraulic system,” he said.

The spray rig is powered by a six cylinder 157 kilowatt (210 horsepower) tier three engine.

Other features include a 3000 litre commodity tank, 240L fresh water flush tank and a 549L-a-minute Hypro stainless steel pump.

Booms are available in 24 or 28 metres (80 foot or 90ft), with section and rate control.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables