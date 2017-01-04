 

Matching 4WD tyres with road conditions

TOM MCKENNY
04 Jan, 2017 02:29 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THERE are three main tread patterns fitted to Australian 4WDs: Highway Terrain (H/T), All Terrain (A/T) and Mud Terrain (M/T).

Each offers a different driving solution and experience so before choosing 4WD tyres you need to ask yourself a few questions.

Where do you go? What do you do there? How much time do you spend on sealed bitumen? How much is spent tackling off-road terrain?

The industry standard gives a reasonable guide.

H/Ts are for 90 per cent highway and 10pc off-road; A/T are for 60pc highway and 40pc off-road and M/T are for 15pc highway, 85pc off-road.

Toyo Tires technical manager Steve Burke said many H/T owners stray into A/T or M/T territory, only to spend their afternoon wandering the bush, searching for reception to call for a tow.

"It comes down to what you're going to do," he said.

"Ten per cent off-road, for example, doesn't mean you can point your car into any terrain you like.

"Aussie tracks are renowned for sharp surprises and radical changes.

"A highway tyre may get you through some off-road situations but you need to be mindful of the capabilities of the tyres on your car."

H/T tyres are fitted as standard on most 4WDs.

With small gaps between tread blocks, H/Ts boast greater on-road grip, offering more contact with the bitumen and reduced block flexing.

Their light construction makes them better suited to high speeds.

Smaller block gaps reduce heat build-up and prevent blocks from squirming under load.

Made primarily for on-road use, H/Ts are less suited to extreme terrain than A/Ts and M/Ts.

"H/Ts are street performers," Mr Burke said using Toyo's Open Country H/Ts as an example.

"They are extremely low noise and offer ride comfort matched with fuel efficiency and a long tread life.

"I wouldn't take them through the Tanami, but for the commuter who might use their vehicle on sand and for mild off-roading, they will do the job."

A/Ts are the middle ground between on-road and off-road performance - all rounders.

They're ideal for the commuter who hits the beach or the bush on weekends.

Larger voids between the five rib tread blocks eject debris and provide good on and off-road performance.

"A/Ts are often seen as a compromise with limited performance in certain terrains or poor traction in some street conditions, but that wisdom is limited," Mr Burke said.

A proper A/T performs in every situation, he said.

"Toyo's Open Country A/T II (OPAT II) has reduced road noise to levels similar to highway tyres, providing class-leading mileage and proven class-leading mid-corner grip and wet and dry braking performance on bitumen.

"Pub wisdom suggests on-road manners can come at the expense of off-road performance, but the OPAT II with its unique aggressive sidewall bites through the toughest ruts or soft sand and is as hard as nails.

"Exceptional case strength makes them ideal for motor sport, such as the Australasian Safari or Finke Desert Race."

He said there was also "severe service" A/T tyres, such as Toyo's M55.

"The M55 is designed for rocky conditions where high loads are common, such as the mining or exploration industry."

Severe service A/T tyres usually have a higher off-road percentage compared with the industry standard for an A/T, typically 50/50 on road versus off-road.

At the rugged end of the spectrum are the M/Ts.

The wide, deep tread pattern is designed for situations where other tyres run out of grip.

Tackling snow, sand, rocks, gravel and, of course, mud, M/Ts are built for the "path less travelled".

"But we have a lot of reports of Toyo Open Country M/T on daily commutes that see plenty of road use," Mr Burke said.

"Most people who drive on M/Ts daily know the headache of 'highway hum', especially on tour.

"The OPMT is designed to be much quieter, after all, there is bitumen between every adventure."

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline
Tom McKenny

Tom McKenny

is the national machinery writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Nothing wrong with raw milk,we were bought up on it, never sick but very healthy Rosie
light grey arrow
An interesting development for some cropping industries. For dryland cereal cropping, where
light grey arrow
So pleased to find this in my local Coles...and a label that we can trust. Consumer trends are
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables