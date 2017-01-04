THERE are three main tread patterns fitted to Australian 4WDs: Highway Terrain (H/T), All Terrain (A/T) and Mud Terrain (M/T).

Each offers a different driving solution and experience so before choosing 4WD tyres you need to ask yourself a few questions.

Where do you go? What do you do there? How much time do you spend on sealed bitumen? How much is spent tackling off-road terrain?

The industry standard gives a reasonable guide.

H/Ts are for 90 per cent highway and 10pc off-road; A/T are for 60pc highway and 40pc off-road and M/T are for 15pc highway, 85pc off-road.

Toyo Tires technical manager Steve Burke said many H/T owners stray into A/T or M/T territory, only to spend their afternoon wandering the bush, searching for reception to call for a tow.

"It comes down to what you're going to do," he said.

"Ten per cent off-road, for example, doesn't mean you can point your car into any terrain you like.

"Aussie tracks are renowned for sharp surprises and radical changes.

"A highway tyre may get you through some off-road situations but you need to be mindful of the capabilities of the tyres on your car."

H/T tyres are fitted as standard on most 4WDs.

With small gaps between tread blocks, H/Ts boast greater on-road grip, offering more contact with the bitumen and reduced block flexing.

Their light construction makes them better suited to high speeds.

Smaller block gaps reduce heat build-up and prevent blocks from squirming under load.

Made primarily for on-road use, H/Ts are less suited to extreme terrain than A/Ts and M/Ts.

"H/Ts are street performers," Mr Burke said using Toyo's Open Country H/Ts as an example.

"They are extremely low noise and offer ride comfort matched with fuel efficiency and a long tread life.

"I wouldn't take them through the Tanami, but for the commuter who might use their vehicle on sand and for mild off-roading, they will do the job."

A/Ts are the middle ground between on-road and off-road performance - all rounders.