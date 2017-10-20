THE new McHale V660 and V640 round hay balers have been given a facelift to make them easier to operate while providing faster speeds and higher quality bales.
PFG Australia’s Ian Young said the benefit to the farmer was more leaf product in each bale.
“As a result of the higher density achieved, each bale provides an even higher quality feed in consistently shaped bales,” Mr Young said.
The design improvements that have led to this breakthrough include:
Increased rotor diameter of 40 millimetres (1.5 inches) improves the volume of intake.
Larger crop augers direct crop evenly into the rotor.
Flexible floor angle has changed to aid the flow of crop into the chamber
To provide perfect pick-up in all conditions, both balers produce two metre (6.5 foot) high-volume pick-ups, 40mm larger in diameter, with new large lateral augers further improving the flow of crop into the 15-blade chopper unit, or directly into the bale chamber of the V640.
The V660 (15 knife, chopped) and V640 (non-chopped) balers now come with a new flexible floor.
It adjusts itself to allow larger lumps of grass to feed through to the chamber, as well as assisting the increased intake capacity, and flow of the crop.
The bale chamber has three heavy-duty, reinforced, endless belts, which ensures that they can absorb and apply high pressure to the material in the bale chamber.
Both balers can make a bale from 0.7m (2ft 4in), adjusted by 20mm (sub-inch) increments up to 1.68m (5.5ft).
Numerous technical improvements allow the V660 to operate at fast speeds, while maintaining its ability to produce consistently dense, uniform cylindrical bales.
The new density valve and the ultrasonic bale shape indicator (which detects the movement of the belt), combine with the other new design elements to make this possible.
As crop or weather conditions change throughout the day the operator can now easily adjust the net tension to suit, without leaving the comfort and safety of the cab.
And all new McHale V6 machines are fitted with a hydraulic stretch netter.
A further improvement to prevent stoppages, even in heavy sticky crops, is the fitting of a cleaning auger, now standard on the V660 and as an option on the V640.
Fitted to the secondary drive roller, the auger eliminates contamination in the bale chamber by reducing build up on the drive roller.
A newly-designed bale kicker is fitted to all V6 machines for the coming season.
This new improved design gently places the netted bale on the ground.
Operation has been made easier with the addition of the ‘Expert Plus Control Consol’ which allows the operator to control bale characteristics and be alerted to issues, from within the cab.
It has the ability to cope with poor rows, lumpy swaths and short dry crop, yet produce even higher density, higher quality, consistently shaped bales.
