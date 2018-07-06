SINCE opening its tenth retail dealership in Esperance just over a year ago, McIntosh & Son continues to work hard to support farmers in the region.

This week the Esperance dealership was appointed the local dealer for the Miller, WeedSeeker and LiuGong product lines.

Dealer principal for McIntosh & Son’s southern branches, Devon Gilmour, believes this is a positive development for growers in the area who will appreciate the McIntosh “one-stop shop” – including a comprehensive range of product lines and associated service provision, as well as an extensive parts catalogue.

The Esperance dealership has steadily grown since its inception and the addition of these new product lines will assist in continued growth.

“Our staff have always been one of our best assets,” Mr Gilmour said.

“If we look after our staff, we know they will look after our customers.”

McIntosh Distribution, the national distributors for Miller, WeedSeeker and LiuGong, believe this new appointment demonstrates McIntosh & Son’s ongoing commitment to the agricultural industry in the Esperance region.

Cameron McIntosh, director of McIntosh Distribution, is confident about the expansion of the Esperance dealership, stating that “the farming community will no doubt benefit from the level of support from McIntosh & Son’s vast and experienced dealership structure”.

Miller is a leading self-propelled sprayer manufacturer boasting the Nitro and Condor range, along with Spray-Air technology.

WeedSeeker is renowned for its industry-leading selective spot-spray technology and LiuGong specialises in construction equipment, offering wheel loaders, excavators, rollers and motor graders.

McIntosh & Son Esperance will be hosting a Miller Owner’s Day in August and will soon be arranging area demonstrations for the Miller Nitro 6333 with Spray-Air.

More information: Dan Tracey 0458 333 230, or visit mcintoshandson.com.au