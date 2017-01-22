THEY were the wars nobody particularly liked to talk about.

And hence many children grew up knowing granddad or dad had fought in World War I or II or the Vietnam war. But little else about their involvement.

I count myself as such a son, with rare comments from my father about his exploits as a signaller and about my uncle Ken, who died fighting the Japanese in New Guinea in World War Two.

There would be mandatory medals and ribbons found in a shoebox in a side drawer or for those who continued to march on Anzac Day, in a glass cabinet taking pride of place next to grandma's treasured china and crystal.

So it was with a great deal of anticipation when I visited the Merredin Military Museum last week, to look over a treasure trove of military gear that "talked" to me about those wars.

My guide was curator and retired farmer and businessman Rob Endersbee, who started the museum in 1992 with fellow farmer Ross Wahlsten, Walgoolan and then Wesfarmers employee Mike Ivey.

The trio had 10 war items between them and gained access to an old railway shed on Great Eastern Highway near the famous Kalgoorlie Bitter water tower.

"It was a personal collection and our wives were happy to see us get rid of what they may have then regarded as junk cluttering up space," Rob recalled.

"Gradually word got around about what we were doing in growing a museum and we got a lot of gear from farmers throughout the district and surrounding towns, which really underlined the amount of gear out here during World War Two."

In fact, Merredin was regarded as a first line of defence against the Japanese with the thinking at the time (erroneously) that aircraft from Japanese aircraft carriers, couldn't reach Merredin.

"Nungarin was a huge base along with the air force base at Merredin and there were a lot of munitions depots throughout the districts," Rob said.

"One of the old tin aircraft hangars, which was also used to store military equipment, is still being used today by local manufacturer Laurie Phillips."