A SELF-PROPELLED sprayer ride and drive day co-ordinated by the Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group last week has again put the spotlight on the Miller Nitro 6000 Series sprayers and the manufacturer’s powerful Spray-Air technology.

The event was held on the Peiper family’s property near Woogenellup and featured a range of machines, including a Case Patriot, Goldacres G6 Crop Cruiser, Agrifac Condor with spot-spraying technology, Croplands RoGator 1300B, John Deere R Series with carbon fibre boom, Hardi Rubicon 9000 and a Miller Nitro 6365 with the Spray-Air system.

Michael Fethers, McIntosh & Son, Albany, which is a SCF sponsor, said the group held a successful tractor ride and drive day two years ago and this time wanted to turn its focus to self-propelled sprayers.

Mr Fethers said 20 to 30 growers attended the event and it could have attracted greater interest if not for several fires in the region on the day that were out of control.

He said the growers took the sprayers for a test drive and also completed a walk-around of the machines with dealer and product staff.

“A lot of farmers came with their boomsprayer operator,” Mr Fethers said.

“We have a customer who has a demonstration machine and they came to the event for another look with their worker.

“This is the whole idea of these days.

“If you are in the market for a sprayer, you can get in and drive and operate them to get more of a feel for the machines.’’

Mr Fethers said everyone was looking for boom ride and growers were impressed with the new suspension system for boom ride and ride comfort on the 6365 Miller Nitro.

The Miller HydraLink system with all-wheel suspension, as well as its 1.8 metre (6 foot) trailing suspension arms, ensures boom stability and accurate spraying even at high speeds and it delivers excellent ride comfort.

“The 50:50 weight split between the front wheels to the rear wheels, whether the tank is full or empty, also provides for a very even footprint on all wheels,’’ Mr Fethers said.