THE National Controlled Traffic Conference, held in Perth in August this year, arguably provided a forum on what farming into the future will look like.

The basic essence of Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF) is to drastically reduce vehicle trafficking across paddocks, which exacerbates soil compaction and therefore inhibits crop yield potential.

The most popular design for CTF is to operate on three metre (10 foot) wheel axles with machines 12 metres (40ft wide, or 39ft, 0.05in, for purists), with run lines up and back.

Some farmers prefer a working span of 18m (59ft in imperial measurement, but generally taken as 60ft for run lines) between the CTF tracks.

The future will probably see CTF as the most efficient way to farm, particularly employing autonomous vehicles.

But adoption of CTF has been slow, mainly because of the necessity to pair machines to the system and the resultant cost.

This usually requires converting machines to three metre axle spacings, ensuring you’ve got a 12m seeding bar and a 12m header front and a spreader that can achieve a 12m throw.

Right now, the self-evident focus on CTF is matching machinery requirements.

But according to broadacre precision seeding pioneer John Ryan, machinery is only a component of any cropping system.

Ironically, as managing director of Ausplow Farming Systems, Mr Ryan introduced a world-patented precision seeding system to the market in 1995 called the DBS, and now oversees a company which is the biggest broadacre precision seeding manufacturer in Australia.

In 2001, he also developed the world’s first broadacre air seeder, with liquid compatibility, called the Multistream.

And in 2004 Mr Ryan designed the Multistream with 3m axle availability and sold his first 18m DBS to the Eastern States.

He also re-designed the DBS precision seeding bar to cater for CTF, with options for a range of flotation tyres.

“It was evident to me back then that the industry had to continue to evolve, as it did from ploughing to one-pass crop establishment,” Mr Ryan said.