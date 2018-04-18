 

KEN WILSON
18 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
THE Tony Pailthorpe Vintage Collection ‘Sequel Clearing Sale’ just got better.

There are six additional restored tractors now listed along with a dozer.

The tractors include a 1938 McCormick W12, which was the first new tractor sold in Harvey.

It has a tested drawbar pull of 10.1kW (13.5hp) with a belt rating of 13.2kW (17.6hp).

A 1939 McCormick Deering W4 YELLOW (built between 1939 and 1952) also has been catalogued.

This was a standard-tread tractor with 17.9kW (24hp) at the drawbar and 19.5kW (26hp) at the belt.

A lot of interest also should be triggered for a Farmall 100 RED, a popular model built between 1954 and 1956 with a drawbar rating of 13.3kW (17.8hp).

There also is a Farmall F14 Steel Wheels Grey model (1938-39) with tested drawbar at 11.1kW (14.84hp) while a later Farmall MD Steel Wheels RED tractor (1941-52) would add to any collection.

It has a tested drawbar of 25kW (nearly 34hp).

The dozer is an International TD (circa 1940-69).

Stand-out items include the last tractor restored by Tony, a Prairie Tractor called a Titan D, which was built by the International Harvester Company at its Milwaukee Works, Wisconsin in 1912.

Also in the line-up is a rare 1917 Titan 1917 15-30, a rare McCormick 0-14 tractor (1938-39) and a rare Farmall Widefront F12 (1932-38).

Other vintage tractors on offer include a International AW6 Standard (1953-57) which was built at the International Harvester factory in Geelong and a Hart Parr 16-30 (1924-26), so designated from the claimed 11.9kW (16hp) at the drawbar and 22.4kW (30hp) at the belt.

Other vehicles include a 1910 International Harvester (High Wheeler Buggy), an International vintage truck (circa 1920s) and a Morris Minor.

A further 40 machinery and farming-related collectable signs have been added, including some very rare ones.

The venue is Aberbechan Farm, Benger and gates will open at 8am with the auction starting at 10am under the expertise of ‘Have Gavel Will Travel’ auctioneer Tiny Holly.

More information: Tiny Holly 0422 272 727.

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

