 

Mr T ready for ‘buddy seat’ in headers

03 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Protect your assets. The Aussie Mr T Twin pump offers high head, high pressure and high flow making it capable of drowning a crop fire.
Protect your assets. The Aussie Mr T Twin pump offers high head, high pressure and high flow making it capable of drowning a crop fire.

WITH arid drought conditions in many areas, farmers run the risk of losing their entire crop if they aren’t sufficiently prepared to deal with a combine harvester fire.

All it takes is a single spark for crops to be destroyed and serious damage to be caused to expensive harvesting equipment and machinery.

“We’re not just talking about a commercial tragedy,” said Aussie Pumps’ Craig Bridgement.

“We’re talking about people’s livelihoods and for many farmers and contractors, this harvesting season could be make or break for them,” Mr Bridgement said.

It is estimated more than 1000 combine harvesters catch fire each year, many of which are destroyed.

The cause may be dry plant material overheating and igniting or even a rock hitting the combine and creating a spark.

Regardless, farmers and contractors need to prepare for the worst.

Aussie Pumps recommends investing in effective and efficient firefighting equipment such as the Aussie Mr T twin-impeller diesel fire pump to minimise the damage from fires on assets.

“Having an Aussie Mr T twin paired with a reliable water source, for example a Rapid Spray poly tank, is the smart option,” Mr Bridgement said.

“In emergency situations, speed is of the essence and people will need a pump that can drown a fire – and fast.”

The Aussie Mr T is powered by a genuine 7 kilowatt (9.5 horsepower) Kubota diesel engine with electric-start.

This provides sufficient torque for the pump to reach a maximum head of 85 metres and maximum flow of 420 litres a minute.

The Kubota OC series diesel engine uses an Advanced Cooling Three Vortex (ACTV) system.

The combustion chamber is oil-cooled and the cylinder air-cooled, meaning the engine runs cooler and won’t overheat.

This results in longer engine life and lower maintenance costs.

“Going with a diesel engine is a smart choice for fire-fighting applications as they are safer to refuel and have a lower flash point compared to petrol engines,” Mr Bridgement said.

The Mr T is sold standard with a hot-dipped, galvanised steel frame with anti-vibration mounts, making it suitable for fitting onto large fire tankers.

The pump features heavy-duty, marine-grade twin impellers that make it capable of delivering higher pressure while maintaining high head.

Combined with a 50 millimetre inlet and three-way outlet, the Mr T stands out as the smart choice.

“Some insurance companies won’t even insure harvesters that aren’t sufficiently prepared for a fire,” Mr Bridgement said.

“So it makes sense for contractors to be prepared with the best.

“A top quality fire-fighting pump will not only serve farmers and contractors during harvesting but will offer them a greater level of protection during fire seasons too.”

Like all Aussie Quik Prime pumps, the Mr T has a free, exclusive five-year extended pump warranty, while the engine is supported by Kubota Australia’s two-year engine warranty.

This is a sure sign to users that the product is top quality.

“We know how heartbreaking it is to see all your hard work come to nothing,” Mr Bridgement said.

“Whether the issue is a drought or fire, at Aussie Pumps we’re dedicated to helping farmers in trouble.”

More information: aussiepumps.com.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables