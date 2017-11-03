WITH arid drought conditions in many areas, farmers run the risk of losing their entire crop if they aren’t sufficiently prepared to deal with a combine harvester fire.

All it takes is a single spark for crops to be destroyed and serious damage to be caused to expensive harvesting equipment and machinery.

“We’re not just talking about a commercial tragedy,” said Aussie Pumps’ Craig Bridgement.

“We’re talking about people’s livelihoods and for many farmers and contractors, this harvesting season could be make or break for them,” Mr Bridgement said.

It is estimated more than 1000 combine harvesters catch fire each year, many of which are destroyed.

The cause may be dry plant material overheating and igniting or even a rock hitting the combine and creating a spark.

Regardless, farmers and contractors need to prepare for the worst.

Aussie Pumps recommends investing in effective and efficient firefighting equipment such as the Aussie Mr T twin-impeller diesel fire pump to minimise the damage from fires on assets.

“Having an Aussie Mr T twin paired with a reliable water source, for example a Rapid Spray poly tank, is the smart option,” Mr Bridgement said.

“In emergency situations, speed is of the essence and people will need a pump that can drown a fire – and fast.”

The Aussie Mr T is powered by a genuine 7 kilowatt (9.5 horsepower) Kubota diesel engine with electric-start.

This provides sufficient torque for the pump to reach a maximum head of 85 metres and maximum flow of 420 litres a minute.

The Kubota OC series diesel engine uses an Advanced Cooling Three Vortex (ACTV) system.

The combustion chamber is oil-cooled and the cylinder air-cooled, meaning the engine runs cooler and won’t overheat.

This results in longer engine life and lower maintenance costs.

“Going with a diesel engine is a smart choice for fire-fighting applications as they are safer to refuel and have a lower flash point compared to petrol engines,” Mr Bridgement said.