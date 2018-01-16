 

New Canadian bale-collecting carrier

This new bale-collecting trailer will be unveiled at next week's annual LAMMA Show in England.
CANADIAN manufacturer Anderson Group, Quebec, is launching a unique bale-collecting trailer that can pick up wrapped round bales from the field on-the-go without the risk of damaging the wrapping.

It will be unveiled at the annual LAMMA Show in England next week.

The RBM2000 PRO trailer transforms collecting bales into a highly efficient, one-man machine operation, which achieves quicker paddock clearance with less labour and fuel, and also greatly reduces the risk of soil compaction.

It can do this thanks to an innovative lifting arm which features a bale detector that initiates the loading sequence as soon as the arm contacts the bale.

As the tractor and trailer approach the bale, the arm slides forward, so as soon as contact with the bale is made it can slide backwards.

As the tractor and trailer continue to move forwards, the arm is effectively stationary in relation to both the bale and ground.

This enables it to gain a secure grip on the bale and lift it without scuffing it on the ground, which eradicates the risk of damaging the wrapping film.

The trailer can carry 20 bales, with two lines of seven on the bottom and a single line of six placed on top of them, with loading time typically being 20 seconds a bale.

The operator can adjust bale spacing to cater for differing bale lengths.

All the trailer’s operations are controlled by the machine’s Danfoss Plus 1 Controller and Danfoss DP720 touch-screen monitor.

These controls enable the machine to be operated efficiently by less experienced staff who can then tackle more technical tasks.

The trailer’s bale-picking claw normally runs horizontally to collect bales placed on their end, but the operator can turn it to a vertical position to collect those that have fallen on their sides.

All bales are placed on their sides on the trailer and then moved backwards by its sliding headstock.

Bales are unloaded by tilting the trailer rearwards and pushing them off with the headstock, so they land on their end ready for stacking.

Company export sales director Todd McMyn said the trailer offered several valuable benefits to users.

“Normally loading wrapped bales is a slow operation with one person in a forklift carrying bales to a static tractor and trailer,” Mr McMyn said.

“Both vehicles then have to move back to the yard to unload.

“With a conventional system, there is always the danger of the loader causing localised compaction as it shuttles back and forth to the trailer loading bales.

“The fact that bale removal is now so swift and easy, means the fields get cleared more quickly, enabling slurry or fertiliser to be applied so the next forage cut gets a good, fast start.

“Forage harvesting time is always busy, so releasing a man and machine for other work is bound to help overall efficiency and improves farm profitability”.

The trailer’s length is 11.75 metres (38.5 feet); 2.55m (8.5ft) wide and 3.72m (12ft) high.

The trailer bed is 1.53m (5ft) high, with the vehicle being mounted on a pendulum-type tandem axle fitted with flotation tyres, which means its weight, even when loaded to its full 21.8 tonne capacity, is well spread.

It weighs five tonnes when unladen.

