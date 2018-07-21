 

New Case IH AIM Command FLEX retro-fits

21 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
CASE IH announced this week AIM Command FLEX retro-fit kits are now available in Australia and can be installed on any Patriot sprayer manufactured between 2009 and 2016.

According to the company, AIM Command FLEX offers consistent, flexible and accurate application, independent of speed.

Specific features include:

p 36-section overlap control.

p Application rate turn compensation, where the flow rate through each tip is adjusted based on its position on the boom and the speed of the turn, to maintain the proper application rate at each tip.

p Constant boom pressure, which can be adjusted independent of the target rate and sprayer speed.

With the push of a button, operators can toggle between two fully customisable spray pressures.

Lower pressure can be used to achieve larger droplet sizes that are less prone to drift in sensitive areas, and a higher pressure can be used to increase the force droplets have for increased canopy penetration where drift is less of a concern.

p Increased product application flexibility.

For example, operators can choose to increase spray rates up to 30 per cent from the target rate in key sections of the boom.

Those sections include up to eight nozzles behind the sprayer wheel tracks, on the outside of the boom, or wherever the operator chooses – all to address in-field conditions that operators may encounter.

“It’s great news for owners of older Patriots who’d like to take advantage of the improved technology, but aren’t in a position at this stage to invest in a new machine,” said Case IH Patriot product specialist Andrew Kissel.

Adam Blachut, co-owner of Case IH dealership Intersales, Temora, New South Wales, said the AIM Command FLEX retro-fit kits were easy to install and made good financial sense.

“You can put this system on your old sprayer, and have it do just as good a job as a new sprayer with the latest and greatest spray technology,” Mr Blachut said.

“Earlier this year, we installed a kit for a customer who had initially decided against the AIM Command technology on his Patriot.

“The customer was having some issues with weeds and with trying to get the right chemical droplet size on the target.

“So upgrading to AIM Command FLEX meant he could maintain droplet size at different speeds, achieving a far better result.

“The sprayer is the most used machine on the farm and you put more dollars through it than anything else when you look at the high cost of chemical.

“So, at the end of the day you want to do the best job you can, otherwise you’ve wasted your money.”

More information: See your local Case IH dealer or visit caseih.com

FarmWeekly

