 

New Case IH CVT workhorse arrives

KEN WILSON
27 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

NORTHAM Case IH dealership Boekeman Machinery has taken delivery of one of the first new Case IH Optum tractors introduced to the WA market.

Equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), Case IH says the new model combines the manoeuvrability of a Puma with the power of a Magnum.

Boekeman Machinery Northam branch manager Andrew Boekeman agrees, saying it will put more emphasis on being a farm workhorse tractor.

“We bought one of the first in WA, an Optum 300, specified with optional front PTO and linkage, to emphasise its versatility as a hay tractor capable of employing a butterfly mower,” Mr Boekeman said.

“It’s just another string to the bow of a model that would be expected to be used year-round in tillage, spraying, spreading and chasing.”

Case IH product manager Peter Elias said the Optum CVT was instantly recognisable by its modern styling.

“Case IH held an in-depth customer clinic, involving owners of a variety of brands in this segment,” Mr Elias said.

“We thoroughly evaluated demands and expectations which then were implemented in the development, design and manufacturing of the new tractor range.

“We are convinced the Optum CVT will soon be appreciated as a truly versatile and reliable high performer.”

Manufactured in St Valentin, Austria, the Optum CVT range consists of two models with a 6.7 litre NEF engine from FPT Industrial, with 201 kilowatt (270hp) or 224kW (300 horsepower) at a rated speed of 2100rpm and a maximum power of 233kW (313hp) at 1800rpm.

This economical and powerful engine conforms to the latest Tier 4B exhaust emission standards using the patented Hi-eSCR system.

The efficient and reliable CVT transmission is carried over from the LWB Puma range, reinforced to handle the extra power of the Optum CVT, with a strengthened casting, new rear axle and double planetary final drives.

The CVT transmission has a useable speed range from 20 metres an hour to a top speed of 50 kilometres an hour, without needing to change gears.

The transmission also has the active stop feature like the rest of the CVT range.

A design change where the engine sump serves as the backbone of the tractor, removing stress from the engine block, means the Optum CVT is capable of a maximum gross vehicle weight of 16,000 kilograms.

“This increased weight helps ensure the additional power gets to the ground, but we’ve achieved this without compromising agility,” Mr Elias said.

Other notable features on the Optum CVT include:

- New reactive steering.

- ABS/ABS advanced and automatic park lock.

- Four-speed rear PTO, two-speed front PTO (option).

- Closed centre load-sensing hydraulic system (220L/min flow with separate steering and transmission systems).

- 630 litre diesel tank and 96L AdBlue tank

- Rear linkage with 11,058kg maximum lifting power at ball ends.

- Front linkage with 5821 kilogram maximum lifting power at ball ends (option).

- ISOBUS Class II/III.

- Headland Management Control (HMC II) and remote file transfer function.

- Longest service intervals in the power sector.

- More information: Contact your local Case IH dealer or visit www.caseih.com

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables