NORTHAM Case IH dealership Boekeman Machinery has taken delivery of one of the first new Case IH Optum tractors introduced to the WA market.

Equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), Case IH says the new model combines the manoeuvrability of a Puma with the power of a Magnum.

Boekeman Machinery Northam branch manager Andrew Boekeman agrees, saying it will put more emphasis on being a farm workhorse tractor.

“We bought one of the first in WA, an Optum 300, specified with optional front PTO and linkage, to emphasise its versatility as a hay tractor capable of employing a butterfly mower,” Mr Boekeman said.

“It’s just another string to the bow of a model that would be expected to be used year-round in tillage, spraying, spreading and chasing.”

Case IH product manager Peter Elias said the Optum CVT was instantly recognisable by its modern styling.

“Case IH held an in-depth customer clinic, involving owners of a variety of brands in this segment,” Mr Elias said.

“We thoroughly evaluated demands and expectations which then were implemented in the development, design and manufacturing of the new tractor range.

“We are convinced the Optum CVT will soon be appreciated as a truly versatile and reliable high performer.”

Manufactured in St Valentin, Austria, the Optum CVT range consists of two models with a 6.7 litre NEF engine from FPT Industrial, with 201 kilowatt (270hp) or 224kW (300 horsepower) at a rated speed of 2100rpm and a maximum power of 233kW (313hp) at 1800rpm.

This economical and powerful engine conforms to the latest Tier 4B exhaust emission standards using the patented Hi-eSCR system.

The efficient and reliable CVT transmission is carried over from the LWB Puma range, reinforced to handle the extra power of the Optum CVT, with a strengthened casting, new rear axle and double planetary final drives.

The CVT transmission has a useable speed range from 20 metres an hour to a top speed of 50 kilometres an hour, without needing to change gears.