 

New CLAAS Quadrant ready for hay season

KEN WILSON
18 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning salesman Mel Parnell (left) speaks with local contractor Max Farley, Farley Ag Services, and his son Roy, about their latest acquisition, a Quadrant 5300 big square baler. According to Max it will be in action next week with expectations of a program between 10,000 and 15,000 bales.
CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning salesman Mel Parnell (left) speaks with local contractor Max Farley, Farley Ag Services, and his son Roy, about their latest acquisition, a Quadrant 5300 big square baler. According to Max it will be in action next week with expectations of a program between 10,000 and 15,000 bales. "It's probably going to be doing between 20,000 and 30,000 bales a year.

HAY contractor Max Farley, Farley Ag Services, knew exactly what he wanted, shopping for a new square baler.

With four CLAAS Rollant round balers under his belt, it was ‘put away the glasses’ when he nominated a CLAAS Quadrant 5300 big square baler as his pick, from CLAAS Harvest Centre, Katanning.

In fact the CLAAS Rollant model he bought in 1986 was only “retired” two years ago.

Now, with his son Roy stepping up as a business partner, the focus is using the baler for export hay and straw.

“This baler will give us the ability to produce quality bales for our clients,” Max said.

“And importantly, we will be able to get jobs done a lot quicker.”

Another important factor is reliability which is crucial during hay operations, where machine failure can prove costly to both contractor and client.

“We’ve been mainly using Fendt tractors for the past 14 or 16 years and we’ve got two that have done over 14,000 hours,” Max said.

“They don’t fail and that’s also our experience with the CLAAS balers.”

The 5300 comes to the market with a lot of ‘value-adds’, according to CLAAS.

The company has introduced a number of new equipment options, including an integrated bale weighing system, high-end LED lighting and a pull-out knife drawer, for its QUADRANT 5300, 5200 and 4200 models.

The bale weighing system is a big appeal, with weighing taking place during baling.

Individual bale weights, accurate to plus or minus 5kg even at speeds of up to 20 km/h, are displayed on the ISOBUS control terminal in the cab.

Bale weights can then be saved according to the job or paddock for later processing or invoicing.

Operators using the CLAAS TELEMATICS remote monitoring system can also use this data to plot crop yield and bale moisture across the paddock.

The new LED lighting system comprises seven high-quality lights fitted to key components of the baler, including the drawbar, flywheel, feed rake and bale chamber.

And according to CLAAS, the pull-out knife drawer dramatically reduces the time required for a complete knife change from one hour to 15 minutes.

p More information: Contact your local CLAAS Harvest Centre dealer.

FarmWeekly

