NEW Holland has made several changes to its 2018 CR Revelation combine harvester.

The changes include a re-designed residue management system, improved adjustable crop flow and a power upgrade.

New Holland said it also had increased capacity by up to 10 per cent.

According to the company’s Australia and New Zealand combine product manager Marc Smith, the CR combine is the most powerful combine in the market with the highest capacity.

It also holds the world record for most wheat harvested within eight hours.

The new cab-controlled remote adjustable rotor vanes, with infinitely variable position between slow and fast, are claimed to result in class-leading crop flow control and power efficiency gains.

This feature, offered standard on all 55 centimetre (22 inches) models at the top of the range, delivers higher productivity and capacity.

The in-cab concave reset dramatically reduces downtime in case of a concave breakaway.

The operator just empties rotors, stops the combine, re-arms the concaves automatically and resumes harvest, saving the 20-30 minutes required as a manual operation.

The three models at the top of the range, also feature optional Twin Pitch Plus rotors with 75mm (3in) rasp bars, which deliver considerable power efficiency gains ranging from 20 kilowatt (27 horspower) in the CR8.90 to 28kW (37hp) in the top-of-the-range CR10.90.

These features, together with other improvements that include higher rotor covers on the two smaller 42.5cm (17”) models, the deep cut Dynamic Feed Roll (DFR) and the power upgrade, deliver an increase in the CR combine’s productivity of up to 10pc.

DFR is now standard across the two flagship models, CR9.90 and CR10.90.

The CR10.90, has been given a 37kW (50hp) power upgrade, with the engine developing 522kW (700hp) maximum power.

New Holland said the residue management system delivered a finer chop, wider spread and better distribution and improvements to the chopper, include a re-enforced rotor, longer counter knives and increased chopper speed, resulting in a finer sample and a 50pc reduction of long straw.