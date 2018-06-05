 

New Holland makes tracks at Farmfest

SHARON O'KEEFFE
05 Jun, 2018 04:00 AM
New Holland will release the T9 SmartTrax at Queensland's CRT FarmFest next week.
THE MARKET share of tracked-tractors and machinery in Australia has been on an upward trajectory for some time.

Driven by demand to reduce compaction and foot print across the paddock, more brands and models are available in tracked variants.

At CRT Farmfest, Kingsthorpe, Queensland, on Tuesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 7, New Holland Australia will release two new SmartTrax variants to farmers, the 404 kilowatt (542 horsepower) T9-615 and the 453kW (608hp) T9-670.

New Holland product manager Marc Smith said the quad-tracked, T9 SmartTrax were a welcome addition to the New Holland offering.

“Over the past five years, tracks have gained in popularity,” Mr Smith said.

“The uptake of tracks, compared to wheels, has risen by about 30 per cent.

“As more manufacturers have come onboard with a solution it becomes more appealing in comparison to a wheeled machine.”

Mr Smith said there were many advantages to a tracked-tractor.

“Mainly flotation and traction, which is quite important to some growers,” he said.

“A tracks’ primary design is for mud, which we don’t have a huge problem with over here.

“But it also lends itself well to loose sandy conditions.

“Mainly it is for farmers who want to get the smallest footprint they can, with the maximum traction and the least amount of pressure on the ground.”

Mr Smith said the SmartTrax were variants of the wheeled models, with the same base specifications, with some changes.

“The track modules themselves are about 2.5 tonne each,” Mr Smith said.

“They are only available in the 16 speed power-shift transmission.”

FarmWeekly

