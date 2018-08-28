IT HAS taken a while but New Holland is now in the track tractor game.

According to the company’s WA sales manager Geoff Anderson, it is presenting a serious contender to capture the growing track tractor market in WA.

Designated the T9 Series, the T9.670 and T9.615 models are both equipped with SmartTrax II tracks.

The T9.670, develops 500 kilowatt (670 horsepower) while the T9.615 is rated at 459kW (615hp).

Both models have been busy clocking up hours of speed tillering and seeding throughout the WA Wheatbelt, with some impressive statistics for power-to-ground and fuel efficiency.

The T9.615 was officially unveiled at last week’s McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo and both models will be displayed at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days on Wednesday, August 29 and Thursday, August 30.

Recently the T9.615 was seen in action at a demonstration day at Yuna, pulling a 12.2 metre Ausplow EasiTill deep ripper.

“It was in a paddock that had never been ripped and it turned out to be the hardest test we put the tractor through,” Mr Anderson said.

“But every farmer who took a test drive came back with positive feedback.

“Comments included excellent turning with no scuffing, good power to the ground, smooth ride and impressive figures.”

The “rock hard” soil comprised a mix of red loam and yellow sand and the EasiTill – set on 600 millimetre spacings – penetrated to depths between 450mm and 500mm.

The tractor was operating at 100 per cent load, developing 1720rpm in ninth gear and travelling at 7.5 kilometres an hour.

“They are fairly impressive figures given the conditions,” Mr Anderson said.

“It’s a comparable performance to a tractor on triples with probably a gear the difference.”

According to Mr Anderson the tracked T9 Series does have some points of difference with opposition models.

“It has Camoplast SmartTrax II 90 centimetre-wide tracks which are designed to lessen compaction while providing more power to the ground,” he said.