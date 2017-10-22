NEW Holland Agriculture has released the latest development in its vision for the sustainable future of farming.

It’s a methane-powered concept tractor that re-imagines the design of this machine and reveals a connected future.

The brand imagines the farm of the future as being completely energy independent – a farm that produces not only food, but also the biomass it needs to generate the energy it uses to run its operations and power its tractors and other machinery.

Such a self-sufficient future is achievable today, with New Holland’s advanced technology and vision.

According to New Holland Agriculture brand president Carlo Lambro, the methane-powered concept tractor is the latest development in New Holland’s pursuit of sustainable and efficient technology through innovation.

“It’s ground-breaking engine delivers the same performance and has the same durability as its standard equivalent, but with much lower running costs,” Mr Lambro said.

“It combines alternative fuels and advanced agricultural technology to create a vital link that closes the loop in the energy independent farm’s virtuous cycle by running on the energy produced from the land and waste products.”

New Holland has been pushing the boundaries of innovation in clean energy solutions for more than a decade through its Clean Energy Leader strategy.

It was the first manufacturer to offer 100 per cent compatibility with biodiesel in 2006.

In 2009 it developed the world’s first hydrogen tractor concept, NH2, proving the feasibility of this zero-emission technology for the future.

This was a key element of the brand’s energy independent farm concept, launched at the same time.

New Holland continued to explore alternative fuels that would deliver reduced emissions and lower running costs.

In 2012, it created its first propane-fueled tractor prototype and is now developing the T6 Propane Power tractor in partnership with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC).