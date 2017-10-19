JOHN Deere has released a new range of off-road petrol-powered Gator XUV835 and diesel-powered Gator XUV865 Utility Vehicles.

According to the company’s marketing manager Mark Davey, the fleet offers the quietest cab, three-wide seating, heating and air conditioning.

“The models can tackle a wide range of farm tasks with features designed to save farmers time and energy,” Mr Davey said.

For operators with diverse terrain, the 40kW (54hp) XUV835 and 17kW (23hp) XUV865 offer tight turning and optimal weight distribution for superior off-road performance.

The XUV835 reaches speeds of more than 72km/h and the XUV865 offers a top speed of 48km/h.

Both features a 41.5 litre fuel tank and versatility is enhanced with a wide range of attachments.

As the first units in the Gator family to have three-wide seating, the models include an adjustable driver’s seat, ample legroom and tilt steering to reduce operator fatigue during long work shifts.

Available HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems offer

year-round weather protection and the heating feature also defrosts the windshield.

In addition, noise isolation and sound dampening features in the cab provide a quieter experience.

The new vehicles also deliver sleek styling and increased payload capacity with a versatile, durable cargo box.

Towing capacity is up to 907 kilogram with 60L of storage.