MAHINDRA & Mahindra Ltd has announced its new 3650 Power Shuttle tractor is available.

It will be sold in Australia under its fully-owned subsidiary Mahindra Automotive Australia Pty Ltd.

The new model is powered by a 37 kilowatt (50 horsepower) Tier IV direct-injection engine and has highly responsive hydrostatic steering.

It also has plenty of hydraulic power (41.6 litres an hour), managed by power shuttle (wet clutch) shifting.

Mahindra has designed it with a quick hitch-and-attach on the front self-levelling loader, making switching from buckets to pallet forks as well as installing and removing the loader, a more simple and efficient job.

It also features Cat I and II ball ends that are easily adjusted to the implement size by rotating the ball. Additionally, the three-point linkage has telescopic low links and a class-leading linkage lift capacity of 1402 kilograms at the ball ends.

Although built to be durable, the 3650PST makes no compromises on comfort.

The side shift gear controls and suspended brake and clutch pedals provide plenty of leg room for the user.

Additionally, the model also supplies a deluxe seat with wide-formed cushions and adjustable armrests.

Mahindra is pitching the new model into the market at an introductory price from $34,990 (including GST ex-Brisbane) and excludes dealer freight and pre-delivery charges.

Mahindra & Mahindra is a part of the $US20.9 billion Mahindra Group and has been operating in Australia for more than 13 years.