THE latest Miller spraying technology, producing impressive efficiencies and better results for growers across the country, is now available with a lighter footprint to suit row crop and medium size farming operations.

The new Miller Nitro 7310 self-propelled sprayer, featuring a 4500-litre stainless steel tank (or 3800L tank with 700L of direct chemical injection capacity especially to suit row crop farmers) is set to hit Australian shores early next year and replace the Miller Nitro 5240 model.

Jon Bent, with Miller’s Australian distributor, McIntosh Distribution, said a complete new, adjustable chassis design had resulted in a five per cent lighter machine compared with the Nitro 5240, allowing improved flotation and less compaction.

Even weight distribution provides balance, with near equal load on each tyre to maximise power to the ground while minimising compaction.

Mr Bent said this would be particularly beneficial for cotton, corn, sorghum and sugar cane growers, as well as irrigated cropping paddocks, where multiple spraying applications could cause compaction concerns.

The new chassis has also produced an industry high, two-metre ground clearance, which will better allow late season applications in these crops, as well as winter crops like canola.

Importantly, the Nitro 7310 uses the innovative drive train system that has been one of the key attractions of the popular new Miller 6000 series sprayers, providing maximum power and up to 30 per cent fuel savings compared with equivalent-sized machines.

The drive train was redesigned with a variable displacement hydrostatic drive system and planetary torque hubs, providing faster responses to speed changes through more efficient transfer of power to the ground, even at lower engine RPM.

The planetary system is electronically controlled and provides a long list of new features like full-time traction control, cruise control, anti-stall, integrated speed limiting and four driver-programmable speed settings.