 

New RoGator more than just fuel savings

07 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Croplands new RoGator C Series is claimed to be 23 per cent more fuel efficient than the company's previous B Series model.
THE new RoGator C Series from Croplands has farmers throughout Australia reporting extensive fuel savings.

The average is 23 per cent on the new model when compared to the previous RoGator B Series.

The savings are a direct result of a revolutionary new SmartDrive system which not only enables the RoGator C Series to burn less fuel, it also makes life easier for the operator.

With each wheel monitored by a speed sensor, if any of the wheels start slipping the power to the ground is adjusted at the individual wheel motor.

Like a CVT (continuously variable transmission) in a tractor, the TMS (tractor management system) controls the engine in conjunction with the transmission to adjust RPM automatically as required.

This feature of the SmartDrive enables the engine to run at the ideal RPM – not the highest RPM, resulting in a cooler system that burns less fuel and reduces wear on the engine.

Turn compensation is another key feature of the new RoGator C Series.

The speed sensors register that the machine is turning on the headland and causes the inside wheel motors to operate at a different RPM to the outside wheel motors – reducing the soil disturbance on corners.

The RoGator C Series LiquidLogic system is another significant advancement on the previous model.

It has a full boom recirculation system with E-Stop valves on each nozzle body, enabling on/off control at the nozzle body.

The LiquidLogic system also keeps chemical in suspension – this feature enables the operator to prime the boom on the way to the paddock, eliminating any downtime.

The one-piece boom allows for product recovery, which can be performed by the operator from the cab.

This feature is a real money saver when weather conditions suddenly change and any unused product in the pump, manifold or boom can be returned to the tank until weather conditions improve and the operator can prime the boom again and resume spraying.

The C Series LiquidLogic system also features auto-agitation which is especially important when applying powders or granular chemical products.

It automatically agitates product in the tank as the tank level increases/decreases which eliminates foaming in the tank.

Croplands has also added lots of "extras" for the Australian market – a bigger chemical hopper, fill pump and weather station to name

