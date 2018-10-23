 

New SmartBar a fit for Hilux and Prado

SHARON O'KEEFFE
23 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
SMARTBAR has launched new lightweight bull-bars for Toyota Hilux and Prado models.

Officially called ‘vehicle frontal protection systems’ or VFPS, the Prado 150 SmartBar is made for models from October 2017 onwards, while the new Hilux StealthBar will fit 2015 models and beyond.

The company said the increasing popularity of the SmartBar range was driven in part due to the use of an advanced polymer material which allowed impact absorption, temporarily deforming the bar before returning to its original shape.

“The light weight properties of the polymer and the hollow construction minimises the weight added to the vehicle when fitted,” it said.

SmartBar industrial designer Mark Reina said the new Prado SmartBar was designed from scratch.

“I started off with some pretty unique concepts for the Toyota Prado,” Mr Reina said.

“But I think we’ve come up with a great looking SmartBar that really complements the vehicle while maintaining the design language or DNA of previous SmartBars.

“I believe the new Toyota Prado bar has strong details, building on the design DNA from some of my favourite SmartBars such as the Hilux and 200 Series Landcruiser.

“Another great feature is that it will fit a huge range of after-market accessories.

“There’s plenty of space to fit big winches like the Warn Xeon and to mount big spotties like the ARB AR32 Intensity.

“Our new bars also feature a five-function insert light and a removable high lift jack point.”

SmartBar industrial designer James Morton said the new Hilux StealthBar was the first VFPS to comply with the European regulations for pedestrian safety.

“The advantage of this Toyota Hilux StealthBar is the ability to sell to Europe, due to the bar being a bumper replacement with no top hoops,” Mr Morton said.

“The new winch frame design now incorporates a removable high-lift jack point, this gives the user the ability to use a high-lift jack on both the right-hand and left-hand side of the vehicle.”

