SOUTH Australian company Seed Terminator Pty Ltd is setting up a Western Australian dealer network this week to sell and support its new seed destruction machine.

Called the Seed Terminator, it will be a direct competitor with the Integrated Harrington Seed Destructor, distributed nationally by McIntosh & Son.

But Seed Terminator director Mark Ashenden said the unit was new technology (two patents pending supported by an international legal “freedom to operate” opinion) and met a price point under $100,000.

“It will be an integrated unit designed to fit all colour combine harvesters starting at Class 7 and incorporating Class 8 and 9,” he said.

“Our whole premise in developing the Seed Terminator was that it would be colour blind and meet a more than competitive price point in the market.

“We have achieved those things and we have been swamped by farmers wanting a unit for this harvest.

“We plan to make 2017 a limited release year and our call for expressions of interest has all but shut the gate on further production.

“But we are gearing for full commercial production for the 2018 harvest and we are confident we will have a strong dealer network in place in WA to provide full product back-up.”

According to Mr Ashenden, the Seed Terminator provides a simple one-pass solution to harvest weed seed control.

Weed and volunteer seeds present in the chaff material leaving the cleaning shoe are intercepted and pulverised using a new multi-stage hammermill technology.

It incorporates an efficient mechanical drive system that is driven by the harvester engine, with minimal moving parts, incorporating only shafts, belts and gearboxes.

“It is highly efficient with minimal transmission losses,” Mr Ashenden said.

“The hammermill technology incorporates trade-marked Aero-IMPACT technology, for efficient low turbulence aerodynamic impact.

“The Aero-IMPACT provides the impact needed to kill more than 90 per cent of annual ryegrass seed (as tested by the University of Adelaide) while maintaining a low power draw.”