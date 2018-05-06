FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the N4, T4 and S4 tractors, Valtra has entered its fourth generation with a new seven model A Series range based on AGCO’s global series platform.

This enables Valtra to offer a power ratings range between 56 and 97 kilowatts (75-130 horsepower).

The previous generation of the A Series offered two models producing between 66-77kW (88-103hp), but the growth in this market and the increasing variety of applications has pushed the Finnish manufacturer to expand its offering in this sector.

The new models are powered by AGCO Power Stage 4 engines, with the three smallest models boasting three cylinder 3.3 litre engines, while the four larger models have four-cylinder 4.4L engines.

All models are Tier 4 Final emissions-compliant, using AGCO Power’s efficient and space-saving SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system except for the smallest, A74 model, which is fitted with a cooled EGR system only.

The A4 Series features a new modular chassis design that enables a broad model line-up to be manufactured with a choice of short, medium and long chassis.

The 12x12, 40 kilometres an hour transmission is made up of six gears in two ranges to reduce overlaps and minimise range changes.

An optional creeper gear provides an extra 12 low ratio gears, reaching speeds down to 140 metres an hour.

The three short chassis models offer 540/540E PTO speeds, while the four larger models offer a three- speed option.

The three cylinder models have a limited slip differential in the front axle as standard, with an option to fit the Hi-Lock hydraulically-activated differential lock.

Hi-Lock is standard on the four cylinder medium and long chassis models.

The four cylinder models are also fitted with a dual pump hydraulic system which produces an incredible 98 litres a minute.

The long chassis models have a lift capacity of 5.2 tonnes.

Electronic controls for the 4WD, diff lock, power lift, hand throttle, engine RPM memory button and PTO switch are all arranged around the armrest moulding in the right console in the cab, which also features 360 degrees high visibility, via a seat that swivels 180o.