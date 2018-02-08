NEW generation CLAAS AXION 900 advanced technology tractors feature even more powerful engines, an optimised CMATIC continuously variable transmission and for the first time, a choice of two operating systems.

Released in 2011, the series has established a keen following among grain producers and contractors for its perfectly-matched engine and transmission, high fuel efficiency and exceptional ease of operation.

CLAAS Harvest Centre Group product manager – CLAAS Tractors, Dave Knowles, said the new series has undergone systematic refinement to further improve performance and convenience.

The four models, rated with a maximum output of 325 to 445 horsepower, share the proven and highly and sophisticated six-cylinder, 8.7 litre FPT Cursor 9 engine.

The Tier 4 engine includes a new variable geometry turbo that delivers optimum charge-air pressure according to the load and engine speed.

“All models are capable of transferring their full power from a standing start and at all forward speeds without a boost,” Mr Knowles said.

“In fact, 70 per cent of maximum torque is available even when idling.

“The advanced low-speed concept means the engine develops 18pc more torque than previously at a lower speed.

“This reduces fuel consumption in all field and transport applications.”

Further fuel savings are achieved by automatically reducing the idling speed from 800 revolutions per minute to 650 rpm when stationary.

In the ECO mode, up to 95pc of the maximum engine output is transferred to the PTO shaft despite the reduced engine speed, allowing heavy implements to be operated at a lower engine speed.

All models are equipped with an upgraded ZF Terramatic transmission to match the higher output of these tractors.

“This continuously variable transmission features outstanding power transmission and efficiency in all speed ranges from 50 metres per hour to 50 kilometres per hour,” Mr Knowles said.

“Its new software further refines engine-transmission coordination and incorporates customer requirements under real-world conditions.