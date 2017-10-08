NEW Holland has signalled to the Australian market it will launch its Auto Command Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) on its flagship T9 Series tractors.

The four-model range includes three agricultural models, and one scraper model.

The line-up develops maximum outputs ranging from 336 kilowatt (450 horsepower) to 459kW (615hp), which New Holland claims is the most powerful CVT tractor in the market.

New Holland Australia high horsepower tractor product manager Marc Smith said the CVT transmission provided seamless speed changes with an intuitive operating logic already proven on other New Holland tractor ranges.

“Four points of optimised efficiency, where the transmission drives through a full mechanical connection, have been engineered to perfectly match the most frequently used speeds during draft work, secondary cultivation activities, high speed in-field work and transport activities,” Mr Smith said.

Advanced double clutch control further enhanced efficiency.

Automated efficiency features allow the operator to simply dial in the desired working speed and the T9 will then take care of the rest, optimising its engine speed to reduce fuel consumption automatically.

A PTO mode ensures that shaft speed is maintained through varying load conditions while the ‘Cruise’ mode will take the T9 up to the target speed at the push of a button.

The fully-integrated IntelliSteer auto guidance maximises productivity and efficiency, enabling parallel pass-to-pass accuracy as precise as one to two centimetres (sub inch), while PLM Connect telematics allows close monitoring of the tractor’s performance from the comfort of the farm office.

The Auto Command transmission automatically adjusts engine power and ground speed for maximum productivity to match the requirements of the application, be it in heavy, light or variable draft work.

In transport, the fast acceleration and 40km/h road speed with all tyres at a quiet and efficient 1650 engine rpm, give it the advantage on other transmissions.

The excellent slow speed operation and precise speed control with the stepless ranges result in best-in-class productivity when compared to the speed steps of powershift transmission.

The intuitive automatic control of engine power and ground speed, the seamless speed adjustment, and the clutchless braking dramatically reduce operator fatigue, with a knock-on effect on productivity.

Auto Command also offers the advanced Active Stop-Start safety feature that prevents the tractor moving backwards or forwards when it is brought to a standstill on a gradient, even with a heavy load.