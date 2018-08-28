 

Nitro sprayer gives precision control

KEN WILSON
28 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
McIntosh & Son mechanic Steve Rowland (left) and McIntosh Distribution's Mike Symes discuss the performance of the Raven Hawkeye Nozzle Control System fitted to this Miller Nitro 6365 self-propelled boomsprayer that was delivered to a Morawa farmer.
McIntosh & Son mechanic Steve Rowland (left) and McIntosh Distribution's Mike Symes discuss the performance of the Raven Hawkeye Nozzle Control System fitted to this Miller Nitro 6365 self-propelled boomsprayer that was delivered to a Morawa farmer.

MCINTOSH & Son has sold the first Miller Nitro self-propelled boomsprayer in the northern Wheatbelt equipped with a Raven Hawkeye Nozzle Control System.

The Nitro 6365 model was sold to a Morawa farming family.

It is equipped with a 40.9 metre truss boom and an 81-section Hawkeye system, specified to match tramline widths of 13.6 metres.

The Raven Hawkeye system includes turn compensation for a more uniform spray pattern as the outer boom speeds up and the inner section slows down.

According to McIntosh Distribution’s Mike Symes, turn compensation has been shown to reduce chemical costs by six per cent.

Hawkeye HD software can switch individual nozzles on and off to eliminate skips or overlaps.

The Nitro is also equipped with Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology which precisely switches the nozzles on and off to improve pressure control and nozzle reaction times across the full span of the boom.

It allows the operator to set accurate flow rates and control droplet size with pressure, regardless of flow rate or ground speed, so a consistent spray pattern can be achieved while reducing drift under a wide range of conditions.

“There’s constant pressure in the sprayline for droplet management to control each section, so you can change spray quality on-the-go,” Mr Symes said.

“And triplex nozzle bodies are standard for quick change to match spraying conditions.”

The Miller Nitro 6000 Series models feature an innovative electronically-controlled twin hydrostatic Sauer Danfoss pump system with electronically controlled variable displacement piston-drive motors and Fairfield Torque-Hub planetary final drives that deliver high torque and long life.

According to the manufacturer, the new wheel motors provide greater torque at all speeds, integrated with the Miller HydraLink system with all-wheel suspension.

And 1.8 metre trailing suspension arms ensure boom stability and accurate spraying even at high speeds.

The 50:50 weight split between the front wheels to the rear wheels, whether the tank is full or empty, also provides for a very even footprint on all wheels and a comfortable ride.

The new drive system and associated traction control is claimed to achieve up to 30 per cent fuel savings compared with equivalent-sized machines, while the new variable displacement hydrostatic drive system and planetary torque hubs means faster response to speed changes through more efficient transfer of power to the ground, even at lower engine rpm.

More information: Contact your local McIntosh & Son dealer.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook you are a disgrace! I have just seen you on ABC - don't you care about tht
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables