 

PA on the rise

KEN WILSON
19 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
He's not exactly a new face but Boekeman Machinery precision ag specialist Conor McGuckian was in the right place at the right time last week when Torque called in to the Boekeman Machinery Northam branch. He has been with the company for three years but until now has successfully evaded any publicity. A persuasive Torque - no cartons of Guinness required - saw the likeable Irishman sit down.
He's not exactly a new face but Boekeman Machinery precision ag specialist Conor McGuckian was in the right place at the right time last week when Torque called in to the Boekeman Machinery Northam branch. He has been with the company for three years but until now has successfully evaded any publicity. A persuasive Torque - no cartons of Guinness required - saw the likeable Irishman sit down.

PRECISION Agriculture (PA), is set to continue its inexorable rise in WA this year.

That’s the opinion of Boekeman Machinery precision ag specialist Conor McGuckian.

And while he’s quick to qualify he’s only talking about his service “patch”, Torque agrees with his assessment for the WA Wheatbelt.

It is evident farmers are becoming more comfortable with PA and an increasing number are now ready to venture beyond the world of guidance and into telematics, mapping and predictive analysis using new software and mapping technology.

According to Conor, cost savings is the biggest motivator.

“In the Northam district, for example, about 90 per cent of farmers have some sort of guidance and many see the potential for cost savings with things like section control, rate control, variable rate applications (VRA) and data collection from cab displays to create farm maps,” Conor said.

“VRA already is going on with adoption by many of our owners of Marshall spreaders and some of our self-propelled boomsprayer owners.

“And it’s only going to grow.”

Conor is not worried about the current scenario of frequent signal drop-outs from an under-resourced telecommunications industry and an almost ignorance of the needs of ag by all governments.

“Technology is getting better with new cab displays and receivers having about twice the signal strength of current displays and receivers,” he said.

“And the satellite array will also get better through GPS (US Government satellites), GLONASS (Russian) and Galileo (Europe).

“So in effect, there will be an increase in channel selection for signals and I expect by about 2020, WA farmers will be able to confidently employ the latest technology, including telematics, without fear of signal drop-outs.”

Telematics, which is real-time communication, is already being adopted in WA, particularly by some machinery dealers using the technology for ‘live’ diagnosis of the machinery they sell.

In essence, telematics will become a future management tool for farmers, who will use it to monitor and manage staff and machines.

According to Conor, two issues arise with telematics.

The first is proprietary information, which is stored in the cloud, but with the potential for “outside eyes” to access it.

“Case IH ensures complete client privacy of data they collect and permission has to be obtained from the farmer before we can access his machine through telematics,” Conor said.

So it’s a bit like your modem.

If it’s not password-protected it’s vulnerable to being accessed.

The second point Conor makes is bureaucracy.

And this could be the biggest stumbling block to the adoption of telematics.

“I expect a lot of testing is going to go on involving authorities who want to make sure operator safety is being complied with, among other things,” he said.

But we are getting a bit ahead of ourselves here.

Telematics, per se, is useable now, with data going to the cloud.

So while it may not be real-time, data can be accessed by you from your iPhone, tablet or home computer.

Sensing a chance for a plug – Torque is a sucker for these – Conor switched the conversation to Case IH’s Accu-Turn.

Accu-Turn is software logic from the Case IH’s Autonomous Concept Vehicle (ACV) and once you’ve set your paddock boundaries and inputted what you are pulling behind the tractor, Accu-Turn will automatically figure out the optimum headland turning path based on current ground speed.

For up-and-back and controlled traffic systems, it generally involves a skip row pattern.

“I expect a lot more sales of Accu-Turn this year because of the positive responses from owners,” Conor said.

This will be his fourth year with Boekeman and it could be a big one for him if he plays his cards right.

Conor arrived in WA in 2010 on a backpacker’s visa and then gained a skilled visa working on a Condingup farm.

At Condy, he met the love of his life, Bec Wharram.

They are currently engaged and have a two-year-old daughter Matilda.

I know Torque readers can’t resist, but there will be no waltzing with Matilda just yet.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables