PRECISION Agriculture (PA), is set to continue its inexorable rise in WA this year.

That’s the opinion of Boekeman Machinery precision ag specialist Conor McGuckian.

And while he’s quick to qualify he’s only talking about his service “patch”, Torque agrees with his assessment for the WA Wheatbelt.

It is evident farmers are becoming more comfortable with PA and an increasing number are now ready to venture beyond the world of guidance and into telematics, mapping and predictive analysis using new software and mapping technology.

According to Conor, cost savings is the biggest motivator.

“In the Northam district, for example, about 90 per cent of farmers have some sort of guidance and many see the potential for cost savings with things like section control, rate control, variable rate applications (VRA) and data collection from cab displays to create farm maps,” Conor said.

“VRA already is going on with adoption by many of our owners of Marshall spreaders and some of our self-propelled boomsprayer owners.

“And it’s only going to grow.”

Conor is not worried about the current scenario of frequent signal drop-outs from an under-resourced telecommunications industry and an almost ignorance of the needs of ag by all governments.

“Technology is getting better with new cab displays and receivers having about twice the signal strength of current displays and receivers,” he said.

“And the satellite array will also get better through GPS (US Government satellites), GLONASS (Russian) and Galileo (Europe).

“So in effect, there will be an increase in channel selection for signals and I expect by about 2020, WA farmers will be able to confidently employ the latest technology, including telematics, without fear of signal drop-outs.”

Telematics, which is real-time communication, is already being adopted in WA, particularly by some machinery dealers using the technology for ‘live’ diagnosis of the machinery they sell.

In essence, telematics will become a future management tool for farmers, who will use it to monitor and manage staff and machines.