 

‘Pee wee’ JCB handles big farm tasks

31 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
The versatile JCB 516-40 is the smallest telehander in the JCB range, yet it combines the features of a skid-steer, wheeled loader and forklift.
JCB Construction Equipment Australia (CEA) has announced it is bringing the smallest telehandler in the JCB range, the 516-40, to Australia.

One of the most innovative telehandlers in the world, the 516-40 combines the features of a skid-steer, a wheeled loader and forklift, into one compact telehandler package.

JCB CEA national product manager (Telehandlers) Anthony Lockwood said the machine achieved its versatility because of JCB’s revolutionary offset single-spine chassis.

“The core strength of the machine is under the boom,” Mr Lockwood said.

“The chassis wraps around the cab, meaning the cab can be mounted lower than normal.

“This means the whole machine sits lower at 1.8 metres (6 foot) for improved manoeuvrability and easier, safer cab access.

“Another plus is that we haven’t had to reduce the cab size or performance to achieve these benefits for the operator.”

The 516-40 comes with a Tier 3-compliant Kohler diesel engine, producing 130 Newton metres of torque at 1600 rpm.

A joystick-mounted shuttle switch offers fast and easy directional control and the single auxiliary service allows you to operate attachments that require hydraulic power.

“For ultimate traction in soft muddy areas, the 516-40 comes equipped with four-wheel-drive as standard, while a wide range of tyre options helps operators to work in many different environments,” Mr Lockwood said.

FarmWeekly

