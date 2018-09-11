 

PFG unveils Deutz tractor finance deals

11 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Australian distributor PFG has announced a ‘Spring '18’ finance package for the new Deutz 9 TTV Series 250 kilowatt (335 horsepower) model, one of a number of finance deals for the Deutz tractor range.
DEUTZ-Fahr Australian distributor PFG has announced a ‘Spring ‘18’ finance package for the new 9 TTV Series 250 kilowatt (335 horsepower) model.

The package is based on a 2.99 per cent interest rate with a $75,000 deposit and a first repayment in March 2020.

Full details of all Deutz offerings were published in a PFG brochure inserted in last week’s Farm Weekly.

The high horsepower Deutz 9340 TTV is powered by a Deutz TTCD 7.8 litre six-cylinder engine with two-stage turbocharger and inter-cooling.

There are no diesel particulate filters or AdBlue requirements.

Deutz said the engines reacted instantly with high injection pressures to provide 90 per cent of torque at just 1000rpm and with maximum torque curve constant between 1200-1600rpm.

The 250kW engine is linked with a Deutz-Fahr electronically-controlled, continuously variable TTV transmission which the company says “combines the efficiency of mechanical components with the intelligence of a hydrostat”.

It does provide speeds from a crawl (0.2 kilometres an hour) up to 60 km/h for getting down the road.

Deutz said the transmission is most efficient in the 7-15km/h speed range and claims a smooth response over the entire speed range.

The 9340 has a 12 tonne lift capacity at the rear and 5000 kilograms at the front and a pump capacity of 210 litres a minute.

The high-performance hydraulics provide a maximum flow rate for up to eight auxiliary valves plus front linkage, six at the rear and two in the front mounting area.

The cabin is fully pneumatically suspended and isolated from the hood so that engine heat, vibration and noise are minimised to keep maximum noise level of 69 decibels.

A new panoramic windscreen, as well as large side and rear windows, check the visibility box and maintains a clear view to the front hitch.

An optional upper glass roof window is also available.

Most important and routine operator functions can be automated with the operator preselecting desired basic settings.

The redesigned, illuminated InfoCentre, provides current information in analogue and digital.

The vehicle speed (forward and backward), two cruise speeds, Comfortip and linkage are all controlled with a new ergonomically-designed joystick on the armrest.

Hydraulic auxiliary valve, engine and transmission control, PTO and the powertrain management are also integrated into the armrest.

The 9340 provides a choice of three PTO speeds – 540ECO, 1000 and 1000ECO.

With the fitment of ECO PTO, speeds can be reduced producing a decrease in fuel consumption (up to 18pc).

Deutz said it had also improved soil compaction by using IF tyres.

IF tyre technology allows the tractor to run with 30pc tyre pressure than conventional tyres, resulting in a 10pc bigger footprint, increased traction and less soil compaction.

FarmWeekly

