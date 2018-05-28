 

Phoenix returns to Phillbourne

KEN WILSON
28 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Phillbourne Merredin principal and inventor Laurie Phillips with the Phoenix 3500 4WD articulated tractor he bought last year. In its day it competed against major 4WD brands including Steiger, Versatile, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case and J I White.

Phillbourne Merredin principal and inventor Laurie Phillips with the Phoenix 3500 4WD articulated tractor he bought last year. In its day it competed against major 4WD brands including Steiger, Versatile, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case and J I White.

This photo of the original Acremaster tractor, which Laurie sold between 1975 and 1982, was taken by Torque in 1985. Nine models were available with power ratings between 141 kilowatts (190 horsepower) and 384kW (515hp), offered with either Mercedes or Cumming engines. Many of them are still in action today throughout Australia.

This photo of the original Acremaster tractor, which Laurie sold between 1975 and 1982, was taken by Torque in 1985. Nine models were available with power ratings between 141 kilowatts (190 horsepower) and 384kW (515hp), offered with either Mercedes or Cumming engines. Many of them are still in action today throughout Australia.

IT was an eagerly awaited interview with Merredin manufacturer Laurie Phillips recently.

Having been told he had bought a 3500 Phoenix 4WD articulated tractor, Torque’s mind went into overdrive flooded with the who, what, where, when, why and how questions.

And knowing Laurie had designed the Phoenix, added a little icing.

So the interview went a little like this:

T: Where did you get it from?

LP: A couple of farmers south of Hyden.

T: Who were they?

LP: The Buktenica brothers.

T: When did you get it?

LP: Last year.

T: Why did you buy it?

LP: I was driving to Esperance with my grandson and saw it parked in the open. So I stopped and had a look at it. I could tell it has been well looked after so I left a note saying, “if you want to sell this, give me a call”.

A couple of years later, I got the call and I bought it.

T: But why?

LP: I just wanted it.

T: What do you have to fix to restore it?

LP: Nothing. It was in working order when I got it and it was being used as the main tractor.

T: How many hours has it clocked?

LP: About 7000 hours.

T: What did you do when you got it?

LP: I just washed it down. There’s nothing on it that’s not original and the only blemish is a cracked windscreen.

T: And what are you going to do to it now?

LP: I’d like to strip it, sand blast it, re-condition it and paint it. It will be a future labour of love for me when I’ve got some time. Jump up and let’s go for a drive.

It took an instant for the V10 423 Mercedes motor to fire up and we were off as Laurie expertly worked the hand throttle, with the writer comfortably sitting in a “buddy” seat in the spacious cab which would rival today’s modern tractors.

Laurie’s penchant for sourcing the best components was clearly evident with the smooth Twin Disc 12-speed powershift transmission having a top speed of 17 kilometres an hour – which was fast enough, hooning around outside the distinctive Phillbourne shed in a tractor still capable of pulling an air seeder.

“I don’t know the hydraulic flow but it’s got eight remotes and it would have no difficulty pulling an air seeder,” Laurie said.

In its day, as the flagship of the then Farmers Tractors Australia company, it competed mainly against popular tractor brands such as Steiger, Versatile, John Deere, Case/White, Massey Ferguson and International.

But the story behind the Phoenix is the Acremaster, the first tractor Laurie designed and manufactured in a period between 1975 and 1982, with nine models available with power ratings between 141 kilowatts (190 horsepower) and 384kW (515hp) offered with either Mercedes or Cumming engines.

The Acremaster – there are still models being used today throughout Australia – was highly regarded but the tough 1980s was not kind to budding manufacturers and Laurie remembers his company “biting the dust” as he lost control to other business interests.

In 1987, his resolute and never-say-die attitude saw him re-emerge from the ashes, so to speak, with an appropriately-named Phoenix tractor, based on the Acremaster design.

The Phoenix was named after the Greek god which gained new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor.

Laurie gained support from a group of local farmers who were keen to maintain a tractor manufacturing business in the town and so, the Farmers Tractor Company was formed with the Phoenix as the flagship product.

Laurie also invented the Phoenix harrows which were also sold by Farmers Tractors Australia until the company was dissolved in 1992.

In that year, Laurie formed Phillbourne Manufacturing (now re-named Phillbourne Merredin) and concentrated on canola pick-ups, first building the Canadian-designed Swathmaster under licence and then designing his own, called the Rollerdown pick-up front.

Two years ago he introduced the Retro Feed Drum to the market as a retro-fit for draper fronts.

This unit is designed for new model fronts from John Deere, Midwest CNH, Honey Bee and older MacDon models such as the 2052.

“We’ve had a great response to the Retro Feed Drum,” Laurie said.

“We put a few out for testing last harvest and farmers and dealers gave the unit the thumb-up.

“We got a lot of comments about the ability to harvest faster in canola, tall barley and wheat and one farmer told us the Retro Feed Drum was like having a second harvester in the paddock.

“We believe it is the cheapest way to increase harvesting capacity while eliminating a lot of hassles associated with poor crop feed due to drum malfunctions and breakages.”

According to Laurie, a dealership network has been established in South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales for the unit which was re-modelled from his popular Rollerdown drum.

The last burning question relates to the Acremaster.

“Yes, I’d love one,” Laurie said.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Ban live exports now. This is cruelty. Better to export the meat done here not there. We must
light grey arrow
What a callous Government we have that allows sheep and other exported animals to suffer the
light grey arrow
I think you have grossly underestimated the broader community's understanding of the trade,
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables