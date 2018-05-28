IT was an eagerly awaited interview with Merredin manufacturer Laurie Phillips recently.

Having been told he had bought a 3500 Phoenix 4WD articulated tractor, Torque’s mind went into overdrive flooded with the who, what, where, when, why and how questions.

And knowing Laurie had designed the Phoenix, added a little icing.

So the interview went a little like this:

T: Where did you get it from?

LP: A couple of farmers south of Hyden.

T: Who were they?

LP: The Buktenica brothers.

T: When did you get it?

LP: Last year.

T: Why did you buy it?

LP: I was driving to Esperance with my grandson and saw it parked in the open. So I stopped and had a look at it. I could tell it has been well looked after so I left a note saying, “if you want to sell this, give me a call”.

A couple of years later, I got the call and I bought it.

T: But why?

LP: I just wanted it.

T: What do you have to fix to restore it?

LP: Nothing. It was in working order when I got it and it was being used as the main tractor.

T: How many hours has it clocked?

LP: About 7000 hours.

T: What did you do when you got it?

LP: I just washed it down. There’s nothing on it that’s not original and the only blemish is a cracked windscreen.

T: And what are you going to do to it now?

LP: I’d like to strip it, sand blast it, re-condition it and paint it. It will be a future labour of love for me when I’ve got some time. Jump up and let’s go for a drive.

It took an instant for the V10 423 Mercedes motor to fire up and we were off as Laurie expertly worked the hand throttle, with the writer comfortably sitting in a “buddy” seat in the spacious cab which would rival today’s modern tractors.

Laurie’s penchant for sourcing the best components was clearly evident with the smooth Twin Disc 12-speed powershift transmission having a top speed of 17 kilometres an hour – which was fast enough, hooning around outside the distinctive Phillbourne shed in a tractor still capable of pulling an air seeder.