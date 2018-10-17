CRANBROOK farmer Theo Cunningham calls the ProTrakker guidance hitch a game-changer.

It’s a big call but results on the family farm are impressive and Theo, along with his parents Twynam and Elizabeth are convinced it’s a new tool which can provide more consistent crop yields.

Their appraisal of the hydraulically-controlled ProTrakker was measured against a background of issues on the family farm which has moved to 70 per cent cropping (3000 hectares) mixed with carrying 10,000 sheep, including 6000 Billandri-blood breeding Merino ewes.

With a district average annual rainfall of 500mm, Cranbrook is a safe district, but there still remains non-wetting issues.

The Cunninghams immediately saw the advantage of the ProTrakker, providing the ability to sow into the previous year’s crop rows without disturbing stubbles (so-called edge-row sowing) and thus overcoming non-wetting problems with the bonus of accessing moisture and residual nutrients.

“Non-wetting was a big reason why we bought the ProTrakker,” Twynam said.

“And it also has given us the ability to sow to a date, whether it has rained or not.

“And that’s very important in this environment where getting crops growing and active before winter is difficult if you have too much moisture and low soil temperatures.

“But if you can get the plants away early, they will power away through winter.”

And that will go a long way to raising the bar on their crop yields.

The ProTrakker was bought in 2015 from WA distributor Burando Hill and after three seasons of use, Theo said the theory of the benefits of edge-row sowing is now solid fact.

“It has given us the ability to establish crops every year during the optimum growing window while minimising the risk of establishment,” Theo said.

“That gives plants the chance to achieve their yield potential.

“Our average crops yields are slowly creeping up but the best thing is that we are now more confident in our expectations of reliably achieving 1.8 tonnes (a hectare) with canola, three tonnes with wheat and 3.5t/ha with barley.