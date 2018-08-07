BULLFINCH farmer John Nicoletti can still feel the frustration he encountered in the world before precision ag.

With an expanse of properties throughout the WA Wheatbelt, the mobile phone seemed his saviour.

But that wasn’t allowing for signal drop-outs, lack of frequent communication with farm staff and managers leading to the need for his physical presence to assist in problem-solving and management decisions during crucial periods of the season, such as at seeding and harvesting.

If he had the proverbial dollar for each kilometre travelled between his farms, he would have a healthy bank account – but then again, he would have had to deduct travelling expenses.

And you can’t put a dollar figure on stress.

Similarly, you can’t put a dollar figure on the overall benefit of employing precision ag, though John is willing to have a crack at a 10 per cent economic gain, with the bonus of a happier, less stressful life.

As dealer principal for John Deere dealership Ag Implements, John not only sells that company’s full suite of precision ag products, he uses them on his farms in the eastern Wheatbelt, where he has installed 32 RTK towers for his customers, linked to three John Deere satellites.

This provides the ability for him and his customers, to capture radio signals from a wider array of satellites, relayed to GPS receivers mounted on the roof of a tractor, header or boomsprayer.

John’s plant includes 15 John Deere 4WD or track tractors, 14 John Deere headers and eight John Deere self-propelled boomsprayers, each with 36 metre booms.

All are connected to JDLink Connect which can be downloaded by most owners of GreenStar 2600, 2630 and Generation 4 displays.

So at a moment’s notice – and where there is a good signal – John can tap on his iPhone and see the status of all his machines within a 140 kilometre radius.

“You can get real-time, so you know exactly what’s going on,” John said.

“From my perspective, I’ve got a better handle of all the operations on each farm without moving anywhere.