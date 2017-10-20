PROTEIN blending in the paddock is now a commercial reality with on-the-go harvester sensing technologies, yet uptake is slow says a developer.

Next Instruments chief executive Philip Clancy said while prototype real-time protein sensors were introduced to Australian paddocks more than 15 years ago, adoption of commercial monitors had been limited.

“The market place has been very slow to take it up,” he said.

The Next Instrument grain protein sensor was developed in 2003 with the current CropScan 300H On-Combine Analyser released commercially in 2013.

Mr Clancy estimated there were 200 of the current sensors fitted for this year’s harvest.

The CropScan 300H is a near infrared analyser and measures protein, oil and moisture in grains and oil seeds as they are harvested.

Mr Clancy explained the sensor worked by trapping grain in a remote sampling head as it travels up the clean grain elevator.

“Light passes through the sample of grains and is collected by a fibre optic cable on the opposite side,” he said.

“The light is transmitted back to the NIR spectrometer located inside the harvester’s cabin.”

Mr Clancy said a touch-screen PC located in the cabin computed the protein, oil and moisture of the grains and presented the data in real-time paddock maps, trend plots and bin-by-bin tabulation.

“The CropScan 300H can be fitted to all major brands of modern combine harvesters as long as they are in good working order,” he said.

Mr Clancy said he was unsure why there was a low uptake, citing lack of confidence following early models not working well, as a possible reason.

Mr Clancy said the company had case studies from growers throughout Australia showing the profit benefits of the technology.

“One farmer was able to monitor protein levels as the bin filled and switch to a lower or higher protein section of the field until the bin average reached 13.5 per cent,” he said.

“He reported that every load was accepted as APH1 grade which at the time attracted a $30 a tonne premium.