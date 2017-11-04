 

Reefinator hits ton with tonne of rocks

04 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Ballidu farmer Phil Mincherton (left) and Rocks Gone founder Tim Pannell discuss the size of the rocks the Reefinator crushed into pea gravel, turning rocky outcrops into a seed bed. Mr Mincherton has seen a 1.1-2.6 tonnes a hectare wheat yield increase and a 2.3t/ha increase in barley yields. Photo: Lauren Calvin.
Ballidu farmer Phil Mincherton (left) and Rocks Gone founder Tim Pannell discuss the size of the rocks the Reefinator crushed into pea gravel, turning rocky outcrops into a seed bed. Mr Mincherton has seen a 1.1-2.6 tonnes a hectare wheat yield increase and a 2.3t/ha increase in barley yields. Photo: Lauren Calvin.

ROCKS Gone has achieved a major milestone with more than 100 Reefinator machines in operation in WA.

Since Yuna farmer Tim Pannell debuted the machine in 2014, the Reefinator has enjoyed an exponential rise in popularity, as farmers have seen previously unworked land brought into production.

It’s the reason Ballidu farmer Phil Mincherton, who has had his fair share of rock issues over his 47 seasons in the northern Wheatbelt, invested in a Reefinator to fix his laterite rock problem on his property.

After buying a neighbouring block, which was dubbed too problematic by others, Mr Mincherton took the fences out and started deep ripping.

“There was a fair bit of work to be done to it, the soil was very compacted and had very little organic matter,” Mr Mincherton said.

Since then he has also deep ripped a fair bit of his yellow soils on the Mincherton home block, 27 kilometres west of Ballidu.

He trialled deep ripping and rock crushing, using the Reefinator, in strips and on parts which had never grown a crop.

The result was favourable with the untreated run growing 1.2-1.4 tonnes a hectare, while the Reefinated plot yielded 2.3-4t/ha of wheat, a 1.1-2.6t/ha increase.

Mr Mincherton also grew crops on land that had never been able to establish growth before.

In a good year his barley yielded 2.5-3t/ha, but his rocky country was lucky if it reached 1t/ha.

After Reefinating, the laterite sections on his hills yielded 5t/ha while the rest of his barley in the valley yielded 2.7t/ha, due to frost.

According to Mr Pannell, a surprising amount of the Wheatbelt is covered in large rock deposits that could be potentially growing good crops, if farm machinery could get through it.

“A huge percentage of the State’s farming country is covered in rocky outcrops which are often uncroppable or very low yielding,” Mr Pannell said.

“The Reefinator can get through those rocks, and after a few passes crush them up, incorporate the topsoil and leave a level finish.”

The ripping tines can work down to 230 millimetres and the Reefinator acts like a cheese grater to rip and crush the rocks.

It works above and below the ground leaving a soil and gravel mixture perfect for establishing a crop.

Mr Mincherton hired a Reefinator to test it out, then bought it the next year.

“I’ve done about 140ha so far and my seeder doesn’t kick out anymore,” Mr Mincherton said.

“I’m getting down to eight inches (200mm).

“With the help from the Reefinator and a DBS seeder, I have consistent germination and much better yields.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables