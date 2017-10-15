 

Revamped tedder line-up

15 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
The new CLAAS VOLTO tedder range is designed for smaller operators.
FORAGE harvesting specialist CLAAS, will introduce three high-performance tedders next season, specifically to cater for the needs of smaller operations.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product manager Luke Wheeler said the linkage-mounted VOLTO 65, 55 and 45 tedders had respective operating widths of 6.4 metres (21 foot), 5.2m (17ft) and 4.5m (15ft).

The VOLTO 55 features rotors with a diameter of 1.7m (5.5ft), while the VOLTO 45 and 65 have a rotor diameter of 1.5m (5.5ft).

Just like their larger counterparts, the new models will use the proven MAX SPREAD crop flow concept.

“Compared to conventional tedding systems, MAX SPREAD causes the spreading arms to work considerably longer in the direction of travel, thereby increasing crop pick-up,” Mr Wheeler said.

“The tines distribute the crop evenly right across the maximum operating width, regardless of the working speed.

“This allows higher travel speeds and higher performance, and thanks to the lower engine speed, reduced fuel consumption.

“The crop flows between the rotors in almost straight lines, which means even leafy crops such as lucerne can be tedded without any problems.”

The new models will also incorporate the patented PERMALINK finger clutch between the transmission systems.

“This maintenance-free system delivers full power transfer in all working positions,” Mr Wheeler said.

“PERMALINK enables folding movements of up to 180 degrees, ensuring a compact transport position.

“The power drawbar, which has adjustable sensitivity, ensures clean and safe working on difficult, hilly terrain and allows smooth trailing when turning, preventing machine over-run when travelling downhill.

“The machine is automatically centred when the power drawbar is raised and the drawbar remains active during road transport and transfers the weight of the machine to the lower linkage.

“This takes the weight off the carrier frame and fixes the machine in position.”

All models have a lift function via a single-acting hydraulic ram and a wire cable for transport locking.

