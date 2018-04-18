MCINTOSH & Son has appointed Rob Pauley as its Merredin branch manager.

Responding to an expanding customer base throughout the Wheatbelt, Rob will oversee the Merredin branch, as the McIntosh & Son group consolidates its presence in Merredin with support from the company’s foundation branch in Wongan Hills.

“We’ll be servicing customers in Merredin and surrounding districts,” Rob said.

“We’ll have our full line of franchises available.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge and though it’s early days, I’m picking up a positive tone as farmers are ready to have another crack.

“Certainly inquiries are strong and we’re doing a lot of quoting on new and used equipment.”

Rob, who has 17 years experience in the export hay business, is from a family farm at Beacon and was a contract sprayer (Ningham Spraying) before entering the export hay business.

“My time in my previous role was invaluable to hone management skills and to get involved with the machinery and agronomy but I’m keen to learn more,” he said.

“There’s one thing about this game, and that is that you never stop learning.”