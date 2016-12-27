THE sums haven't been done yet, but back-of-an-envelope figures suggest the Kalajzic family, Cadoux, are in the black.

And there's agreement from father and son combination Michael and Shaun that it was a good idea to buy a factory-fitted MDC app from Harvey manufacturer Roesner with the Marshall 916T spreader, sold by Boekeman Machinery, Wongan Hills.

With 5500 hectares of spreading done this year, designated spokesman Shaun has given the app the thumbs up.

"We got a new spreader at the start of the year because we wanted more capacity and with the 916T we can get up to 20 tonnes of a 2:1 lime and gypsum mix, spreading at a rate of between 1.2 tonnes per hectare and 1.5t/ha," he said.

"Our 20-year-old spreader could only handle 8t so this has given us quite a bit of a productivity lift plus we have the bonus of the app to do variable rate application.

"We've spread sulphate of ammonia, lime, gypsum, urea and compost and the machine still looks new."

With their own gypsum supply, the plan is to focus on a soil amelioration program involving gypsum and lime, with the gypsum breaking down the clays and carrying the lime through.

"It's arguably the most cost-efficient way of doing it," Shaun said.

The MDC app is employed for variable rate spreading via belt drive rather than employing the variable actuator on the rear door.

"We just find the belt responds well, with speed changes that are almost instantaneous," Shaun said.

"You just have to watch the sprocket settings and once you've got it right and entered the settings on the computer, it's almost a set-and-forget system.

"When I calibrate different products I weigh three times before saving and it's pretty much like calibrating your air seeder.

"We use the John Deere GreenStar 2600 display to calibrate product rates integrated with yield maps."

The app is Bluetooth-enabled with the receiver mounted on the front outside wall of the spreader and a power cable to the battery plugging in on the back of the tractor. It can be employed on any smart tablet or iPhone.