THE brief was fairly simple for Hiview Poll Merino stud principal Perry Corker and his son Chad.

Find a reliable “horsepower tractor” for their Boyup Brook enterprise, which also involves Perry’s wife Sharon.

With more than 250 hectares of crop and hay production, spreading and chasing duties and front-end loader work, the tractor had to match so-called ‘Goldilocks’ requirements – not too big and not too small.

The ‘just right’ bit came when they looked over a new Massey Ferguson 7000 Series model, a 7718, at AGCO dealership P H Kerr, Katanning.

That was in April this year and 274 hours later Perry and Chad feel vindicated with their choice.

“It’ll probably be a 400 hours a year tractor,” Perry said.

“We wanted something to pull a 27-row combine, an eight tonne spreader and a round baler and this one also came with a front-end loader which expanded the work it could do.

“It also came with some good standard features like a continuously variable transmission (CVT), standard three-point linkage and a 50km/h road speed.”

The power plant is a 6.6 litre AGCOPOWER Tier IV engine developing 112kW (150hp) with an Engine Power Management (EPM) to boost it to 131kW (175hp).

Being a Tier IV it requires an AdBlue tank, but this isn’t a big hassle for Perry and Chad.

“At seeding we had to fill it after every two tanks of fuel,” Chad said.

“It’s an extra job but we prefer AdBlue over EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) or DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) because the N2O (nitrous oxides) is not going through the motor.”

According to Massey Ferguson, MF7700 Series tractors are equipped with the latest Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), which the company said was recognised as the most straightforward, reliable and economic method of achieving increasingly strict emission regulations.

All engines feature a new Engine Control Unit (ECU), with higher fuel injection pressure, an electronically- controlled waste-gate turbocharger and a new throttle valve.