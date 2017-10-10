NEW South Wales farmers had their first look at the new Russian-manufactured high horsepower Kirovets tractor at the recent Henty Machinery Field Days, New South Wales.

Kirovets’ head service manager Andrey Sagaev flew to Australia especially to attend the tractor’s launch at Henty.

The newly-imported 334kW (428hp) Kirovets articulated model, the

K-744R, features a Mercedes Benz engine and a price tag much lower than industry competitors.

Australian modifications have included a heavier drawbar and higher clearance between the wheels and frame.

The tractors are imported by APCO Machinery, a subsidiary of the Australian Productivity Council that was established to offer practical, well-made and reliable equipment to farmers at a much lower price.

Australian Productivity Council’s Craig Milne said the Henty showcase followed up on a launch into the Australian market at the Wimmera and Mallee field days in Victoria.

He was looking for technicians with knowledge of the Belarus tractors when he came across Wodonga’s Stuart Mirtschin, Mirtschin Ag Repairs, a specialist repairer of Russian machinery.

The pair teamed up to present the new Kirovets tractor to the public at Henty.

“Their whole pitch is price,” he said. “They have a simple transmission with a locking axle and it pulls efficiently,” Mr Milne said.

“They last longer as they are precision-made but simple and inexpensive to service.

“It’s not that modern tractors don’t last a long time but the computer hardware and software ages.

“Our theory is you buy a Kirovets and keep it 15 to 20 years to get out of the flip-it-every-five-years cycle.

“Buy a tractor, pay it off and leave it in the shed for at least 15 years – it’s a different approach.’’

Mr Milne said there was plenty of potential interest from growers at Henty, with a factory special price of $148,000 for the 223kW (300hp) model.

Prices range up to $221,000 for the 17-tonne 334kW model fitted with a Tier 4 Mercedes engine and optional PTO.