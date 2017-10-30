SILVAN Australia’s recently introduced TurboSCRAM vineyard sprayer has received a strong uptake by vineyard spraying contractors and a number of medium to larger scale vineyards and corporate wine companies.

The Silvan TurboSCRAM is available in tank sizes of 2000, 3500 and 4000 litres and comes with an extensive range of features.

Research and development involved vineyard owners, managers and viticultural consultants as well as spraying contractors using existing sprayer choices.

Most of the new features reflected a demand for a sprayer that helped to contain input costs, applied chemicals to maximum benefit, with comprehensive penetration and coverage of the vine canopy with minimal downtime.

Simple and effective control options that provided operator safety and benefits like shorter turning circles at the headlands or end of rows have further enhanced the adaptability of the new TurboSCRAM.

Silvan combined its existing Turbomiser spray technology with new features including 320 mm (13in)-diameter, German-made, high performance hydraulic drive centrifugal fans.

Each of the fans operates at low noise levels and with high efficiency powered by the hydraulic power pack that can be disengaged during tank fills and spray agitation for increased operator safety.

These fans draw their air from a height of two metres with one fan at each end of the air tubes..

The specially-designed spray tube wrap is supported by an anodised marine-grade aluminium exoskeleton with its wrap-around design creating air turbulence in the vine canopy.

With the high velocity air streams, shadowing in the rows is avoided giving maximum spray coverage.

A key benefit is even air distribution and the elimination of leaf blockages or fruit damage by a sand-blasting effect.

Built on a rectangular steel chassis, the spray boom has hydraulic opening and closing plus rollers that allow varying vine row widths to be served.

The chassis also has a tandem axle for a smooth ride behind the tractor with the tow hitch design enabling tighter turns at the end of rows.