PH Kerr Esperance salesman Michael Ridgway has a great deal if you're in the market for a seeding rig.

Torque knows it's really late but this industry always throws up the last minute shopper.

The 18.2m (60ft) bar is a Massey Ferguson 'air till drill' and it's linked to a Massey Ferguson air seeder with a 18,000 litre capacity or just under 14 tonnes.

According to Michael it's a simple and robust machine with hydraulically-operated land wheels that fold to 6.4m (21ft). Massey has three width versions of these bars – 12.2m, 15.2m and 18.2m (40, 50 and 60ft) with a choice of spacings – 25cm, 30cm (12in) and 37.5cm (15in).

It's on special for immediate delivery, complete with a hose kit and Stiletto double shoot boots, 25cm (10in) spacings and 550kg trips.

The price is $360,000.