SEEKING to replicate the input savings achieved using sectional control when spraying, last season the Candeloro family invested in Input Control Technology (ICT).

According to Jerome Candeloro, who farms at Toodyay with his brothers Dion and Aaron, along with their father Joe, it had been a technology they had been watching closely since adopting spraying sectional control almost 10 years ago.

The family operates a total cropping enterprise of 12,000 hectares throughout the Toodyay, Goomalling and Victoria Plains shires, in a program comprising wheat, barley, canola and lupins.

They use two 18 metre DBS bars, one used with a 9555 Morris air cart and the other with a Flexi-Coil air cart, and one 13.6m DBS bar, also with a Flexi-Coil air cart.

Two of the bars (the older 18m and the 13.6m bars) are set to 25 centimete spacings and the newer 18m bar is set to 30cm spacings with eight ICT sections across the bar.

The Candeloros band nitrogen with fertiliser or just below, a method they have been using for nearly nine years.

Jerome said it encouraged early crop vigour, while freeing up time for a second nitrogen application shortly after sowing.

Just prior to seeding last year, the family took delivery of its new Morris 9555 air cart, which featured a 7000 litre integrated liquid tank and ICT, from McIntosh & Son at Wongan Hills.

“We had been watching Morris closely for the past three years, waiting for the new 9 Series model to come out, so when it was released and it had the option of ICT, as well as the integrated liquid tank, fitted by McIntosh Distribution in Redcliffe, it pretty much sold us,” Jerome said.

“Considering where we’re farming, particularly in the Toodyay Shire, there’s quite a bit of overlap, we’ve noticed up to 10 per cent at times.

“With the wider machines coming into headlands that aren’t square and around trees, you can see it overlapping.

“We’ve had sectional control on the boomsprays for about 10 years and we’ve noticed a fair saving, so even back then it would have been good to adopt the same technology on seeding rigs.