AGCO’s much-hyped IDEAL header has landed in WA.

Area sales manager Jason Hayes was one of the first to peek inside the container on Fremantle wharf last weekend for the Irish inspection – to be sure, to be sure.

Then it was off to a secret destination for setting up and calibration before demonstrations start in Geraldton, overseen by AgWest Machinery branch manager Kent Douglas.

According to Jason, harvesting conditions will dictate the demo schedule.

“I expect it will be in the Geraldton district for at least a week, maybe more, before the Esperance guys want to try it out,” Jason said.

Top versions in the three model range have twin rotors said to be the longest available and provides the largest threshing area of any combine.

The biggest volume grain tank and fastest unloading rate are also claimed, yet the combines are built on a ‘narrow body’ chassis for ease of transportation on wheels or new suspension tracks.

High level fuel efficiency from AGCO Power and MAN engines are rated up to 483 kilowatts (647 horsepower) with the United States-built MF 9505 Series peaking at 366kW (490hp).

The features of the IDEAL make it close to a forerunner of an autonomous vehicle.

The demo model is badged as a Massey Ferguson and is on tracks.

AgWest Machinery Esperance sales manager Athol Kennedy is hoping for plain-sailing harvest conditions so he can set up demos in his patch.

Meantime, he is busy demonstrating the latest Challenger MT700 track tractor.

Once he has the IDEAL, he’ll let the Challenger go to Geraldton.

If you’re interested in any of the demos, contact Kent (0428 541 718) or Athol (0400 278 548).